Coronation Street spoilers: Amy Barlow is ARRESTED!

Amy Barlow takes things too far at the protest in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.



As Amy Barlow makes placards for the anti-spiking march, Steve confides in Summer how he’s worried about her and wishes she’d put the same focus into her degree.

As Amy, Summer, Evelyn and Cassie set off, Mason and his cronies make disparaging remarks. Amy loses it and goes to hit Mason with her placard but a police officer orders her to put it down. To Summer’s horror, Amy argues with the officer before picking up a can of paint and spraying it all over the officer’s car. Amy is cuffed and arrested for criminal damage!



Audrey breaks the news to David and Maria that she’s selling the barbers so she can afford to buy back her house. Plus, it means one of them will have to go as she’ll be returning to work in the salon.

David and Maria try to talk Audrey round, worried about her health as well as their jobs but she orders them out of the salon and locks the door.



Audrey refuses to listen to David and Maria.

When Sean presents Dylan with some designer trainers and reveals that he sold some of his own gear to pay for them, Dylan feels a stab of guilt.

Under pressure from Mason, Dylan flogs vape pens to the other school kids. When Hope tries to buy one, Liam points out she’s only 12. But Mason intervenes and orders him to sell her the vape.

Dylan feels under pressure.

Asha arranges for them to meet Isla for lunch but Nina’s thrown when Asha arrives dressed to the nines. Asha and Isla chat about work whilst Nina feels sidelined and Aadi is bored senseless.

Paul and Billy tell the speech therapist they’d like to use Paul’s real voice to recreate his replacement voice.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.