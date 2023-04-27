Dalgliesh season 2 cast: who's who in the crime series
Dalgliesh season 2 returns to Acorn TV and Channel 5. But who's in the new episodes?
Dalgliesh is back for season 2 and we'll be seeing some familiar faces popping up as the beloved crime drama series returns.
This time, titular detective Dalgliesh is contemplating whether to give up policing to pursue a career as a poet. But he is soon tasked with overseeing three tricky and very different investigations which must take priority.
In Dalgliesh season 2, we follow the DCI alongside two main characters, DS Kate Miskin and DS Daniel Tarrant who actor Bertie Carvel has revealed are key figures for Dalgliesh this season.
Speaking to What to Watch, he revealed: “Dalgliesh sees potential in Miskin and he’d be pleased for someone like her to take his place if he were to step aside. And now he’s also got Tarrant, so there's an element of watching how other people do things."
Here's everything you need to know about the Dalgliesh season 2 cast...
Dalgliesh season 2 cast: Who's who?
Bertie Carvel as DCI Adam Dalgliesh
Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh is a complicated protagonist. He's a widower and reluctant to commit to anyone else, and he's also finding himself torn between what career he wants to choose, and considering whether he should go into writing instead.
Bertie Carvel is best known for his villainous role as cheating husband Simon in Doctor Foster, Tony Blair in The Crown, and appeared in the film adaptation of Les Misérables.
Carlyss Peer as DS Kate Miskin
DS Kate Miskin is Dalgliesh's work partner and the two are growing closer, with a possibility that Kate is starting to develop romantic feelings for her colleague.
Carlyss Peer recently appeared in Beyond Paradise. She has also had roles in Doctors, Viewpoint, and Holby City.
Alistair Brammer as DS Daniel Tarrant
DS Daniel Tarrant joins Dalgliesh and Miskin in episode 3 and becomes a core part of season 2. Not much is known about his character at the moment so we'll have to wait to find out how he adjusts to his new role.
As well as starring in Casualty, actor Alistair Brammer is most well known for his stage work appearing in shows such as War Horse and Miss Saigon.
Dalgliesh season 2: who are the guest stars?
- Dominic Rowan (Law and Order: UK) as Dr. Edmund Lorrimer, a senior forensic biologist
- Sam Hoare (Grace) as Maximillian Howarth, the director of the laboratory
- Margaret Clunie (Victoria) as Domenica Howarth, Maximillian's sister
- Richard Harrington (Hinterland) as Dr. David Rollinson, a forensic biologist
- Stuart Graham (The Fall) as DI Doyle
- Alyth Ross (Last Light) as Brenda Pridmore, the clerical officer at the laboratory
- Carolina Main (Unforgotten) as Angela Foley, Maximillian's secretary and also Edmund's cousin
- Shanaya Rafaat (EastEnders) as Stella Mawson, Angela's partner
- Francis Mezza (Derry Girls) as DC Mercer
- Conor Hinds (The Innocent) as DC Carling
In the US, the first two-part case aired on Monday, April 24 on Acorn TV. The subsequent cases will drop on the following two Mondays.
In the UK, the first episode of the opening two-part case airs on Thursday, April 27 at 9 pm on Channel 5 and continues on Friday, April 28 at 9 pm.
