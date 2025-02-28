Death in Paradise's Shantol Jackson: "Naomi has a big decision to make!"

Since DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) arrived in Death in Paradise back in 2022, we've gotten to know her as an extremely professional and highly skilled member of the team — but we haven't always known much about what she gets up to when she's not working.

That all changes in the latest episode of Death in Paradise season 14, as an investigation into the death of a star player at a women's football match in Saint Marie brings Naomi back into contact with her ex-boyfriend, Emmanuel Warner (Three Little Birds star Bobby Gordon), who was refereeing the game. Naomi's a little awkward around him and there's definitely unfinished business between them, so could there be a chance for her to rekindle that old flame?

We caught up with Shantol to find out more...

Shantol Jackson interview for Death in Paradise

What does it mean for Naomi when she runs into Emmanuel? "She's shocked — she wasn't expecting to see him, she hasn't seen Emmanuel since she left Saint Barnabas [the neighboring island that Naomi comes from] three years ago. She's been back during Christmas time, but obviously she avoids him because he is her ex and there's still something going on there. Then Emmanuel says he wants to see her outside of work, so she's like 'OK, what could this mean? Could something happen?' It's lovely being reminded of home, but what does that mean for her? Those are the questions she's asking herself in the moment, and she has a big decision to make."

Bobby Gordon guest-stars as Naomi's ex-boyfriend Emmanuel (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

We normally see Naomi in a professional capacity, so were you excited to get to play a different side of her? "Definitely! I've always been lobbying for more personal, character stories. It's a detective show, and every week we solve crimes and then we go and have a drink — but who are these people outside the police station? So it was very exciting for me to actually discover who Naomi is. It kind of started last season, when she started dating and wearing a bit more make-up and going out, so exploring that a bit more this season was very fun for me. I also really appreciated that the storyline was someone coming from back home, because we're seeing who Naomi was before she joined the police force."

We've seen quite a big change in Naomi since DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) turned up — she's had to be more confident and stick up for herself. Has that also been fun to play? "Yeah, since DI Parker [played by Ralf Little] left, there was obviously a gap, so she was forced to step up until it got to a point where they thought 'OK, we definitely need someone new here', because we were also an officer down as well. So Naomi had to be more confident, and I'm excited that she's growing in front of everyone. I'm happy she's confident enough to actually stand up to the Inspector, because most times you might be afraid of authority, so you have to find a very respectful way to say 'you are wrong'! [laughs] And she's also grown to respect him and the way he works, so I've really appreciated their relationship and how that grows across the series. Even though he still very much annoys her, she grows to understand him and there is empathy there."

Shantol has enjoyed working with new co-star Don Gilet, who plays DI Mervin Wilson (Image credit: BBC)

Their relationship is also very funny. What's it been like getting to play more comedic scenes this year? "Don Gilet is actually very funny, he banters a lot! Sometimes he will just say things on set and it just works and adds value to the show, so that's a level of authenticity that we're adding to the characters and the story. We had a really fun time, and I'm happy that he's brought out this side of Naomi: it's not just working, working, working, she has a personality and she's actually quite funny!"

As well as Don, you had another newcomer join this season in Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, who plays Officer Sebastian Rose. Is it strange for you and Ginny Holder, who plays Officer Darlene Curtis, now that you're comparatively the veterans? "Yeah, we are still quite new — just the other day, we were the ones being welcomed! Ginny and I are very cool, and we love people, so we very much understand that the show isn't just about any one person, it's a community effort, so we were the best persons to welcome the newcomers and help them ease in as quickly and as smoothly as possible. Luckily for us, Don and Shaquille are quite similar in terms of personality, and they knew each other from before as well, so they very quickly just adapted to the island and to the job. So yeah, it was fun for us — we had a great time with everyone on set, and in no time it was family!"

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah joined this year as Officer Sebastian Rose (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim)

How has your life changed since joining the show? Do you get recognised a lot? "It's interesting because I don't realise how massive this show is — it's beloved across the world, not just in the UK. In Jamaica, they've just started showing the episodes I star in, so people definitely know me now because I'm on TV every Sunday night, which is when it gets shown in Jamaica! I did Sunday Brunch recently, and one of the other guests was Krept & Konan, the British rap group, and one of those guys said 'yo, I love your show' — I wouldn't have expected him to watch it! There's a cross-section of people that love Death in Paradise, and it's just beautiful to see. People fly to Guadeloupe [where the series is filmed] from all over the world to meet the cast, they'll stand outside the police station or gather by the shack just to wait to get a picture with us. I'm just happy that I'm part of something so special!"

Death in Paradise airs on Friday nights at 9pm on BBC1 in the UK