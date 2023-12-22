Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson promise 'feelgood' Christmas special

Ncuti: "I just remember thinking this is such a fun role, and the audition scene that I got had everything — there was craziness going on, but there was also a really nice, human moment with the Doctor and the companion, and it was really funny, and sweet, and then heartwarming, and then danger and high stakes again. That felt very Doctor Who to me. It's interesting, all the jobs I've got have been the ones I never thought I would get, and because I didn't think I would get them, I went in thinking 'I'm just gonna go for gold', and I guess that's..."

Millie: [in a Californian accent] "That's what you did, honey!"

Ncuti: "This is what I did!"

Millie: "I remember being in my room watching the Bafta awards when you got announced and thinking 'oh, he'll be great, I'm buzzing with that' — then going to bed and not thinking about it again! When I got the audition through, I did a self-tape and my agent thankfully went 'do that again, because they won't like that', so I was like 'okay, lovely, I'll try again!'. I actually put this vest on which looked like the TARDIS, and I was like, 'this'll get 'em!'. Obviously I got the recall, and I've never been so nervous for an audition. I remember being in a Caffè Nero opposite, going on my phone to take my mind off it, and [showrunner Russell T Davies] had posted a picture of everyone in the room — that just made me even more nervous! And then as soon as I went in the waiting room, I heard your laugh and I was like, 'I'm gonna be fine'. I walked in and I was completely at ease, and then I didn't hear back for ages. It was a quick audition process compared to many, but it also felt like the longest waiting experience ever!"