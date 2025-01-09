Dragons' Den season 22: Joe Wicks reveals a surprising concern about being a Guest Dragon

Dragons' Den season 22 opens its doors to another batch of budding entrepreneurs pitching their brilliant and sometimes barmy business ideas to a panel of multimillionaire investors who have the cash and the know-how to make their businesses boom!

Following the popular addition of guest Dragons in the previous series, the new 22nd series of the long-running business show sees two new recruits join the rota – health and fitness expert Joe Wicks and beauty mogul Trinny Woodall (best known for presenting BBC2 makeover show What Not To Wear) – as well as fashion tycoon Emma Grede who is back for a second stint.

Fashion mogul Emma Grede returns for a second stint as a Guest Dragon later in the series. (Image credit: BBC)

Trinny Woodall makes her debut as a Guest Dragon later in the series. (Image credit: BBC)

Joe - aka The Body Coach, is the first to take a seat alongside resident Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

"It was an honour to be asked," says Joe, who’s famous for his online workouts in lockdown and his series of Lean in 15 recipe and workout books. "I get a lot of joy from helping others and seeing other people succeed so I thought it would be a really wonderful opportunity to back someone and see another person live out their dream."

Here, Joe reveals more about his Dragons’ Den experience…

We were expecting to see you sporting fitness attire, but we’re loving your Dragons’ Den look! How did you decide what to wear?

"I panicked! I’m not known for being a very well dressed person so I’m not going to wear a suit and I’m not going to bowl into the Den in a tracksuit, but I did want to make an effort so this is it basically. Trousers, vest, cardigan. Peter Jones is the don in his suit and Steven Bartlett is more casual so I went somewhere down the middle. It’s nice and comfy."

Joe Wicks is honoured to have been asked to appear as a Guest Dragon in the Den. (Image credit: BBC)

How did your family and friends react when they found out you were going to be on Dragons’ Den?

"It was on the news before I told my friends! Initially, some thought I was going to do a pitch, but I said ‘No, I’m going to be a Dragon!’ I had told my mum, dad and family, though. Their biggest concern is that I am going to invest in everyone because I’m sensitive, emotional and generous! They told me to take my time and not feel like I have to invest in everyone."

What is it like sitting alongside the other Dragons?

"It’s been fun. They have been so nice and supportive, and they told me I was doing a good job which boosted my confidence. We are all getting on really well. I am learning from them and the questions they ask."

The Den's resident Dragons are Steven Bartlett, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies and Peter Jones. (Image credit: BBC)

You are best known for your recipe and workout videos on social media, bestselling books [including the second bestselling food and drink title of all time, 2015’s Lean in 15] and your daily streamed workouts during the pandemic. Do you think people will be surprised to see you on Dragons’ Den?

"People will know my lockdown stuff and my cook books, but not that I’m a businessman or entrepreneur. I think they will be curious to see what I have to say, as opposed to seeing me throw food in the microwave and being silly."

What sort of businesses do you want to invest in?

"I like the idea of investing in some sort of food or beverage company and I‘d love to have my own restaurant or gym, but I don’t want the headache that comes with setting them up, so I’d rather help someone from the sidelines rather than be in the middle of it. I’m open to anything really."

What can you tell us about the pitches you have seen so far?

"The pitches have been brilliant. The entrepreneurs have done really well. It’s quite nerve wracking for me to be sat in the Den, but to stand there with six people just staring at you for three or four minutes is pretty intense and they do get a grilling!"

Deborah and Sarah have both been on Strictly Coming Dancing and Peter Jones has had a taste of Strictly in 2010's Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief Special. Will we be seeing you on the ballroom floor in the next series?

"Every year there is a newspaper article somewhere saying Joe Wicks is doing Strictly, but I have no desire to do any other show because I’d rather spend time with my family and kids. Dragons’ Den is different. It’s an exciting opportunity to help businesses and help people. To me, that’s more fun than dancing on TV."

The 22nd series of Dragons' Den begins on BBC1 at 8pm on Thursday, January 9.