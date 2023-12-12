EastEnders: EVERY SINGLE Christmas 2023 spoiler you need to know!

EastEnders is set to be huge this Christmas.

EastEnders fans have been waiting a long time for this but finally Christmas is here!

And that means we're going to find out what exactly led up to the events we saw in the flashforward episode back in February.

So what exactly is going to happen this SIXMAS in Albert Square?

Here's the lowdown.

In a flash

We know we don't have to remind you about the flash forward episode, but we're going to recap anyway!

Back in February, six women of Walford - Stacey, Suki, Sharon, Linda, Denise and Kathy - gathered in The Queen Vic for a lock-in. They toasted the men in their lives saying: "May they get what they deserve!"

At that moment, the scene shifted to Christmas 2023 where we saw the women in the pub once more. This time, though, Sharon was wearing a wedding dress, Linda had a split lip, Stacey's hands were covered in blood and Denise was holding a broken bottle.

And! On the floor was a dead body - we couldn't see much of him. Just his wrist - and his cufflinks - as Sharon bent to check his pulse and told the others he was dead.

Since then, we've had tantalising teaser trailers featuring the six women - who everyone's calling The Six - and we've also now had the line up of potential victims: Nish, Rocky, Ravi, Jack, Phil, Dean and Keanu.

And now it's all going to be revealed this Sixmas!

Assassin Sharon?

Christmas Day is a big one for Sharon and Keanu as it's their wedding day! But is it going to be happy ever after? Erm, don't think so! Because Keanu is hiding the awful truth that he was responsible for staging Albie's kidnap.

And Sharon's got a pretty big secret of her own - Albie's not Keanu's son as she thought, but he's Phil's!

Secrets like that don't stay quiet for very long in Walford!

Killer Kathy?

Meanwhile poor old Kath is heartbroken having finally learned that husband Rocky was responsible for the fire at the cafe that left her grandson Peter in hospital.

Oh and he's also sold her cafe to Nish under false pretences.

Could Kathy lash out and finish Rocky off?

Stranger things have happened in Albert Square!

Dastardly Denise?

Denise has got into hot water after a steamy 'affair' with Ravi went wrong and husband Jack found out all about it.

She's determined to make Ravi pay for everything he's done but while she's stewing about that, Jack's feeling lonely and neglected.

With revenge and infidelity happening chez Branning this Christmas does this mean Denise could kill?

Maybe!

But would it be Ravi or Jack she'd want revenge on?!

Sinner Linda?

Linda Carter's in all kinds of inner torment thanks to the return of her rapist Dean Wicks to the Square.

He's not remotely sorry for what he did and he's even manipulated Linda into telling him their encounter was consensual, even though it most definitely wasn't - and recording what she said.

Urgh!

L's determined to get on with her life and not let Dean win.

But how far will she go?

Slasher Stacey?

She's killed at Christmas before! We all know Stacey was the one who offed Archie Mitchell way back in 2009.

But does that mean she'd do the same again?!

New grandmother Stace is on an emotional knife edge this Christmas, with Eve gone, the aftermath of her ordeal with stalker Theo still fresh, and some ill-advised charged moments with Jack Branning.

But could she be the one who strikes the killer blow?

And if so, who would her victim be?

Slayer Suki?

Suki Panesar might not look like a killer but she's about to find out that lover Eve is presumed dead and oh my goodness, we're betting she does not take that well!

And when she works out that controlling husband Nish and her stepson Ravi - who she knows has killed before - are responsible for whatever has happened to Eve, then who's to say what she's capable of?!

Suki will stop at nothing to make sure she gets revenge.

Does that mean she could kill? Never say never!

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.