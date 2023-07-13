Emmerdale summer preview 2023: the most SIZZLING storylines still to come

Sunny days are much appreciated in Emmerdale, but the blue skies are set to be clouded by drama this summer.

As an unwelcome return devastates Mary Goskirk, there's an explosive summer wedding that's bound to send shockwaves throughout the village and a devious revenge plot is on the cards for Caleb Milligan.

Here are all the biggest storylines coming to the Dales this summer...

Jai Sharma and Laurel Thomas' explosive summer wedding

Jai Sharma and Laurel Thomas are set to tie the knot — but it won't be without its fair share of drama. (Image credit: ITV)

Jai Sharma and Laurel Thomas (played by Chris Bisson and Charlotte Bellamy) aren’t letting the grass grow following their recent engagement, and later this summer, the happy couple will say "I do".

But no soap wedding would be complete without a bit of drama. On this occasion, it comes courtesy of Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel). Jai was devastated to recently find out that the man he believed was his biological dad actually wasn’t, and the pair have since become estranged.

As the congregation gathers, will Rishi be amongst them? Or can this fractured relationship never be repaired?

And, as the truth about Jai’s paternity is revealed, who will the mystery man turn out to be?

A scheming villain makes a shock return

Fraudster Faye makes a bombshell return. But what has she got in store for her ex-girlfriend Mary Goskirk? (Image credit: ITV)

Fraudster Faye (Jane Gurnett) made a sharp exit from the Dales earlier this year when the seemingly kindhearted charity worker was exposed for what she really was: a ruthless con artist who had duped Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) into falling for her.

Having made off with thousands of pounds donated by Mary and other locals, who believed they were funding a women’s refuge in Ecuador, the woman would be mad to set foot in the village ever again… but she has the brass neck to do just that!

Is she intent on causing Mary more misery? And if so, can Rhona’s duped mum find a way to have the last laugh?

Charity and Chloe showdown

Charity and Mack have a complicated history. (Image credit: ITV)

The Charity Dingle / Mackenzie Boyd / Chloe Harris love triangle continues throughout the summer, and after the drama the trio have already had to date, it is surprising to learn the best is yet to come.

With Mack and Chloe now co-parenting, it seems Charity is set to sit on the sidelines and watch the life that she could have had unfold before her... but Emmerdale bosses have promised that this storyline is far from over and that there will be an explosive crescendo on the cards for October.

Also this summer...

* Kim Tate plots revenge on Caleb Milligan following his scheme to fleece her — but what does she have in mind?

* Tracy Metcalfe is offered a loan by Caleb to open a crèche, while Nate Robinson ponders a new business opportunity after bumping into an old pal.

* There are dire times ahead for Dan Spencer, who heads to court following his attack on niece Amelia Spencer’s stalker, Lloyd.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.