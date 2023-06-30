Emmerdale fans demand JUSTICE for Rishi amid adoption bombshell

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma has been furious with dad Rishi since he made a bombshell discovery.

Emmerdale fans feel sorry for Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) as Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) furiously lashed out at him amid their ongoing rift after Jai discovered that Rishi had been keeping a huge secret from him — he was adopted.

Jai made the shocking revelation when he searched for some paperwork he needed at his dad's house. He was over the moon after getting engaged to his girlfriend Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and had booked a holiday for the whole family.

But he got the shock of his life when he stumbled across the family secret and a furious Jai confronted Rishi about the discovery.

Jai demanded to know the truth about his history and was devastated that Rishi had kept it from him all this time. A reeling Rishi was heartbroken that Jai knew the secret and refused to divulge any more information, leaving Jai even angrier.

Later on, Rishi revealed that his dad was a one-night stand his mum, Georgia once had and that he married Georgia to save her the shame of being a single mum, adopting Jai when he was born.

However, during last night's episode (Thursday, June 29), their father and son bond seemed to have no hope of healing as Rishi turned up to his son's engagement party uninvited.

As Jai tried to put on a happy face in front of their family and friends, his son Archie was questioning where his granddad was.

Archie set off to find Rishi, not realising he hadn't been invited and returned with his grandfather in tow.

A horrified Jai ordered Rishi to leave and things got heated between the pair, while Laurel tried to calm down the situation in front of their guests.

Soon enough, Jai couldn't control his anger and he shouted at his dad, revealing the secret that he was adopted in front of everyone.

"But I'm not yours. It was a lie. I don't know how you can live with yourself," Jai yelled.

Fans couldn't help but rush to the aid of Rishi and thought that he didn't deserve Jai's harsh treatment...

