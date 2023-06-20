Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas PROPOSES to Jai — but that's not the only SHOCK in store

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas asks boyfriend Jai Sharma to marry her in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Life is hectic for working parents Laurel and Jai. But they're thrilled to be back together and feel that, as a team, they've got this.

However, life is about to throw them a curveball, testing the strength of their renewed relationship.

Keen to get away with their gaggle of kids for a holiday, Jai gets on the case and sorts out a trip online. But he later realises he's booked the honeymoon suite instead of a family apartment!

Jai and Laurel discuss how to break their news to their loved ones. (Image credit: ITV)

While Jai picks up the phone to try to sort out his mistake, a listening Laurel is given an idea. Prompted by his slip up, she decides to propose!

When Jai realises she's serious, he's thrilled and accepts.

Wasting no time, the couple discuss how to tell their loved ones and who needs to know their news first.

Jai wants to get his personal admin in order so they can start booking things and goes to Holdgate, where his dad lives, to dig out his divorce certificate.

But as he goes through the boxes at Rishi's place, Jai makes a discovery that is set to rock the Sharmas' worlds…

Jai is shocked by an unexpected discovery when he digs out his divorce certificate. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, at Pampamanda, Amelia's cracking into her social media makeup tutorials, with Sarah's help.

With the aid of her new ring light, the teen mum is really getting into her stride online.

The teen mum is thrilled when her latest post gets a good response while her boss, Mandy, tries to keep the trainee on message.

Amelia's make up tutorials appear to be doing well online… (Image credit: ITV)

… Mandy reminds Amelia to make sure the salon is mentioned in her posts. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at the Dingles' homestead, Belle worries about her dad Zak's deteriorating health and tries to encourage Tom to make friends with Vinny.

Belle wants Tom to make friends with Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.