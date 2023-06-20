Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas PROPOSES to Jai — but that's not the only SHOCK in store
Airs Monday 26th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas asks boyfriend Jai Sharma to marry her in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Life is hectic for working parents Laurel and Jai. But they're thrilled to be back together and feel that, as a team, they've got this.
However, life is about to throw them a curveball, testing the strength of their renewed relationship.
Keen to get away with their gaggle of kids for a holiday, Jai gets on the case and sorts out a trip online. But he later realises he's booked the honeymoon suite instead of a family apartment!
While Jai picks up the phone to try to sort out his mistake, a listening Laurel is given an idea. Prompted by his slip up, she decides to propose!
When Jai realises she's serious, he's thrilled and accepts.
Wasting no time, the couple discuss how to tell their loved ones and who needs to know their news first.
Jai wants to get his personal admin in order so they can start booking things and goes to Holdgate, where his dad lives, to dig out his divorce certificate.
But as he goes through the boxes at Rishi's place, Jai makes a discovery that is set to rock the Sharmas' worlds…
Elsewhere, at Pampamanda, Amelia's cracking into her social media makeup tutorials, with Sarah's help.
With the aid of her new ring light, the teen mum is really getting into her stride online.
The teen mum is thrilled when her latest post gets a good response while her boss, Mandy, tries to keep the trainee on message.
Over at the Dingles' homestead, Belle worries about her dad Zak's deteriorating health and tries to encourage Tom to make friends with Vinny.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!