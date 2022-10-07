Fact vs Fiction: Is The Empress based on a true story?

If you’ve already devoured The Crown and Bridgerton, then Netflix’s latest period drama, The Empress, may just be the thing you need to fill the void.

Created by Katharina Eyssen and Lena Stahl, this lavish German-language series charts the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Starring Devrim Lingnau as the Empress, alongside Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan, and Johannes Nussbaum, the series promises splendor, sex and scandals as it shines a light on a perhaps lesser-known historical figure.

While you would expect some creative liberties to be taken with the story to dial up the drama and the emotional stakes, Elisabeth’s real life was full of tragedy and intrigue making her the perfect subject for a series like this. In fact, her life was so tumultuous that the first series only really scratches the surface.

But is The Empress based on a true story? And how much of the real Elisabeth’s life has made it into the drama? Here’s everything that you need to know about your latest Netflix obsession…

Who was Empress Elisabeth of Austria

Born in December 1936 as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, the young royal was affectionately known by her family as “Sisi,” and enjoyed a relatively informal upbringing where she was able to explore the countryside, the creative arts and horse riding. While it isn’t long before her role drastically changes, the series does a great job of establishing the free-minded Elisabeth as a person who doesn’t like to play by the rules.

Elisabeth became the Empress of Austria when she married Emperor Franz Joseph I in 1854, and the freedom she had known was stripped away as she faced the formality of court life and the strict rules that came with her title. While the show’s depiction of her first meeting with Franz is full of romance and tangible chemistry, there is also some controversy as Elisabeth’s sister, Helene, had been the one Franz was supposed to marry. These events are true to the real story, as is the small detail of their clothes going missing en route, leaving them to meet the Emperor in funeral clothes.

As a high-profile royal, the real Elisabeth was a figure of constant fascination, particularly when it came to her beauty regimen and physical appearance. She was obsessed with the idea of preserving her natural beauty, using a number of creams and concoctions and a three-hour hair ritual to look after her long, flowing locks (via Tatler (opens in new tab)).

Was the real Elisabeth just as rebellious?

From the moment we first meet Elisabeth in The Empress, it is clear that she isn’t like other members of the aristocracy, and the free-spirited “Sisi” is often visibly frustrated at the lack of control she has in her new role. Partly attributable to her youth and naïveté — she is only sixteen as she prepares for marriage — and partly due to her naturally rebellious spirit, Elisabeth raises some eyebrows among the strict traditionalists of the court.

The depiction of Elisabeth that we see on screen is close to the real person who — according to Britannica (opens in new tab) — “offended Viennese aristocracy by her impatience with the rigid etiquette of the court.” As a prominent public figure, Elisabeth would come under much scrutiny from the public. As a deliberate “act of defiance” she took up smoking and continued to ride horses and practice gymnastics — behavior that was considered unbecoming of a young royal and “caused her to become a reluctant victim of gossip” according to Tatler.

We answer all your questions about The Empress. (Image credit: Netflix)

What was her marriage to Franz like?

Despite the fact Elisabeth was never supposed to marry Franz, the series certainly paints a romantic picture of their unlikely love story. From the old-fashioned romance of their meet-cute by a drinking fountain to their lavish wedding, there is a fairytale feeling to the relationship we see on screen.

While it isn’t clear what the real relationship was like between Franz and Elisabeth, the controversy surrounding her sister Helene being the one who was supposed to marry him had a lasting impact. According to Vogue (opens in new tab), Elisabeth “was surprised and a bit embarrassed by the whole ordeal” and Helene was left devastated, leaving their relationship irreversibly affected. With all the pomp and ceremony surrounding their marriage, Elisabeth was said to have been overwhelmed by it all and sobbed on her way back to her new palace home (via History.com (opens in new tab)).

What parts of her life does the series not cover?

Quite a bit! The focus of this first series is mostly on Elisabeth’s marriage to Franz and how she adapts to her new role. When you delve a bit further into her life, however, you can see that this first series barely scratches the surface of the later tragedies she endured. As well as the tragic deaths of several of her children, Elisabeth’s life was cut short when she was assassinated by an Italian anarchist in 1898, aged 60.

While the show does explore the fractious relationship between Elisabeth and her mother-in-law, Archduchess Sophie, this becomes more strained over the years as she continues to interfere in her son’s marriage. Needless to say, there is no shortage of material for subsequent series.

Devrim Lingnau as Empress Elisabeth. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who is playing Empress Elisabeth?

Playing the eponymous royal is German star Devrim Lingnau. Born in 1998, the young actress’ credits include a number of TV series and the 2019 film Carmilla in which she starred opposite British actors Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) and Tobias Menzies (The Crown).

With its prominence on Netflix bringing her to a new global audience, The Empress certainly raises the profile for Lingnau, and all eyes will be on what she chooses to do next.

Where can I watch The Empress?

If you’re ready to dive into your new period drama obsession, the first season of The Empress is now available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

How many episodes of The Empress are on Netflix?

There are six episodes in total of The Empress and all are available to binge now. Each episode is around one hour long — or just under — so there’s plenty to feast your eyes upon.