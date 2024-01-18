Follow What to Watch on Letterboxd to keep up with latest movie reviews, fun movie lists and more

What to Watch has officially joined the internet's fastest growing social network for movie lovers around the world, Letterboxd. Keep up with our latest and past movie reviews as well as fun movie lists (like 10 sexy movies that steamed up the big screen) by following our official WhattoWatch profile.

Letterboxd started as a way for cinephiles to track and share what movies they were watching but has grown to become a popular social media network for the global film community. Some of the features that have drawn people's interests are the site's Top Four, where all profiles can list their four favorite movies (right now we have the four movies that rounded out out Top 10 movies of 2023 list up there), a Watchlist feature to keep track of movies you want to see and Letterboxd's own articles, podcasts and videos to enjoy.

If you are not currently signed up for Letterboxd but are intrigued by what the site offers, it is free to create a Letterboxd account, though there are subscription options available as well should that interest you. You can get more info on those on Letterboxd's FAQ page .

Going deeper on what you'll get by following the WhattoWatch Letterboxd account, our profile will feature all of our latest movie reviews, so you can see how we rate them and track which ones are our best-reviewed movies of the year. We'll also frequently publish themed movie lists on our profile, including ones to let you know what movies are coming to theaters and streaming services in a given month (like our new movies to stream lists), ones based on movie themes or specific movie icons and our participation in Letterboxd Showdowns, special themes that Letterboxd promotes every few weeks.

We look forward to engaging with you on any and all of these platforms.