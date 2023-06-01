My top movies to stream in June: 13 movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

We've all been there: staring at the screen as we try to decide among hundreds of movie titles on what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Max.com or any of the other popular streaming services. It can be daunting, which is why it's always nice to have a little help from someone else. So allow me to humbly offer my services in suggesting movies to stream in June.

While there are plenty of new movies to watch in movie theaters this month (both of the blockbuster and indie variety), June's slate of streaming offerings includes both new and classic films for viewers to enjoy.

Here are my personal recommendations for movies launching on streaming services this month that you should watch, in alphabetical order for ease of reference:

1. The Bourne Trilogy (Peacock)

Matt Damon in The Bourne Ultimatum (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Whether or not there's a case that Jason Bourne is the American version of James Bond, there's no denying that the Matt Damon-led Bourne movies — The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum (you can skip Jason Bourne) — are grade-A spy/action movies. The first three movies are now streaming in one place in the US, so you can make it a mini-marathon if you like.

2. Dog Day Afternoon (Prime Video/Max)

Al Pacino (right) in Dog Day Afternoon (Image credit: Warner Bros./Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Coming off of playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, Al Pacino's performance in Dog Day Afternoon is quite different but no less impressive. This bank heist movie directed by Sidney Lumet becomes a powder keg once the planned robbery starts to go wrong, with Pacino as the spark (a tip of the cap for John Cazale's performance must also be made). If you love terrific acting and tense dramas, Dog Day Afternoon is a must-see.

3. Enter the Dragon (Max)

Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon (Image credit: United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

If you have never seen a Bruce Lee movie before, do yourself a favor and remedy that with Enter the Dragon. Lee plays a martial arts master who enters a fighting tournament on an island fortress with the real intention of stopping the opium drug lord behind it all. The plot can be a little hokey, but watching Lee on screen is mesmerizing, both in his presence and watching him perform feats of martial arts mastery.

4. Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth as in Extraction 2 (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

One of the big new movies coming to streaming this month is Netflix's action sequel Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth. The first Extraction was a hit for the streamer, so Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is back to take on his next mission, which will once again push the envelope with massive action scenes, including a reported 21-minute single-take sequence.

5. Flamin' Hot (Hulu)

Jesse Garcia and Dennis Haysbert in Flamin' Hot (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Searchlight Pictures)

Another all-new movie premiering exclusively on streaming this month is Flamin' Hot. Directed by Eva Longoria (her feature directing debut), the movie is based on the true story of Richard Martinez, a Frito Lay janitor who took inspiration from his Mexican heritage to disrupt the snack industry with the invention of the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. It has received some solid buzz after it premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier in 2023. FYI, it is streaming on Disney Plus in the UK.

6. Grosse Pointe Blank (Paramount Plus)

John Cusack in Grosse Pointe Blank (Image credit: HOLLYWOOD PICTURES/GORDON, MELINDA SUE/Album/Alamy Stock Photo)

This John Cusack and Minnie Driver comedy is an underrated gem from the late '90s. Cusack plays a professional assassin who heads back to his small hometown for a mission, but coincidentally it is at the same time as his 10-year high school reunion, where he runs into his old girlfriend. The opposing forces of hitman action and '90s comedy blend so well in this movie thanks to its witty script and the performances of Cusack, Driver, Dan Aykroyd, Alan Arkin, Hank Azaria and Joan Cusack.

7. Hot Fuzz (Prime Video)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in Hot Fuzz. (Image credit: Universal)

The second movie of Nick Frost, Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright's Cornetto trilogy is an absolute blast. Hot Fuzz follows the uber-serious police officer Nick Angel (Pegg) as he gets transferred from London to a small, seemingly quiet village. But he soon discovers a conspiracy that calls for some action-packed police work. This is probably my personal favorite entry in the Cornetto trilogy, though both Shaun of the Dead and The World's End are also streaming on Prime Video right now if they're more your cup of tea.

8. The Hurt Locker (Max)

Jeremy Renner in The Hurt Locker (Image credit: Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Hurt Locker is a notable movie for several reasons. First, it is a Best Picture winner. Second, it made Oscar history with Kathryn Bigelow becoming the first woman to win the Best Director prize. But simply put, The Hurt Locker is an intense and thrilling war movie about a bomb squad team led by Jeremy Renner's Will. This is one of the defining movies about America's involvement in the Middle East, with the other top contender probably being Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty.

9. Jurassic Park (Peacock)

Jurassic Park (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The franchise may have gone off the rails a bit with the most recent series of Jurassic World movies, but Jurassic Park remains one of the most entertaining blockbuster movies of all time, from the master himself Steven Spielberg. Just about everyone knows what they’re getting with Jurassic Park — dinos, Jeff Goldblum and an impeachable John Wiliams score — so if you're in the mood to watch something fun and easy, don't overthink it and flip on Jurassic Park.

10. My Cousin Vinny (Paramount Plus)

Marisa Tomei, Fred Gwynne and Joe Pesci in My Cousin Vinny (Image credit: Ronald Grant Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

The courtroom has long been a popular setting for movies, both dramatic and comedic, and without a doubt one of the best examples of the comedic version of this is My Cousin Vinny. Joe Pesci stars as the titular lawyer, who comes down from New York to help his cousin who's incorrectly accused of a murder in a small Alabama town. Both Pesci and Maris Tomei (who won an Oscar for this role) are pure gold, as is Fred Gwynne as the judge Vinny frequently bumps heads with. It is an endlessly rewatchable movie.

11. Silver Linings Playbook (Prime Video)

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook (Image credit: The Weinstein Company/AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

2012 was a good year for Jennifer Lawrence. Not only was she the star of the blockbuster movie The Hunger Games, but she won her lone Academy Award to date for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook. However, Silver Linings Playbook is spoiled with incredible performances from Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver and more, as the movie tells the story of a Philadelphia family finding themselves through football, dance and the occasional screaming match.

12. Three Identical Strangers (Hulu)

Three Identical Strangers (Image credit: RAW/Album/Alamy Stock Photo)

An example that truth is stranger than fiction is the documentary Three Identical Strangers. This movie tells the story of triplets that were separated at birth and adopted by three different families, but who then accidentally rediscover each other when they are young adults. However, their reunion is only one part of their story, as the reason they were separated and what came after their reunion is sure to shock viewers.

13. To Leslie (Netflix)

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (Image credit: Momentum Pictures)

To Leslie stirred up a bit of controversy when Andrea Riseborough came out of nowhere to land an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2022 (she would lose to Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All at Once performance). But now you can easily watch the movie for yourself as it lands on Netflix and see what all the buzz was about as Riseborough plays a woman who tries to rebuild her life after blowing through lottery winnings and destroying her relationships.