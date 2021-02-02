Gerard Butler reveals the secrets behind his latest disaster movie ‘Greenland’ on Amazon Prime

Gerard Butler is no stranger to disaster movies. As heroic secret service agent Mike Banning, the Scottish actor has helped prevent nuclear Armageddon and terrorist attacks in the Olympus Has Fallen film franchise. Now he’s back trying to save the day in another action-packed movie in Amazon Prime’s thriller Greenland, although his new character is a far cry from tough guy Banning…

Greenland is available worldwide from Friday 5 February on Amazon Prime Video.

So who does Gerard Butler play in Greenland?

Gerard Butler stars as John Garrity, an engineer who — as an expert at building skyscrapers — is selected by the US government to live in a secure bunker in Greenland as a lethal comet heads straight towards Earth.

However, as John and his wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and young son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd) head for their flight out of the US, they must battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them, as the news that world cities are being destroyed by the comet’s fragments hits.

“John Garrity is about as different from Mike Banning as you can get,” says Butler. “We’ve always had fun taking Mike to almost superhuman levels, while John is just a regular human being and a man full of imperfections. But at the end of the day, the similarity between John and Banning is that he will do everything, and anything, to protect his family.”

Who else stars in Greenland?

As debris from the comet rains down on Earth, John and his family face huge obstacles as they rush towards a military evacuation zone. After getting separated, John desperately tries to make his way back to Allison and Nathan, who get picked up by a creepy Southern couple, played by David Denman and Hope Davis. Legendary Hollywood star Scott Glenn also stars as Allison’s father, Dale.

Gerard Butler on how the film’s lack of big special effects makes Greenland a more human story.

At just $35m, Greenland’s budget was lower than most disaster movies, but Gerard Butler believes the lack of big special effects works in the film’s favour. “It’s a very human story, seen through the lens of a family just trying to survive,” he says. “There’s something so vulnerable and authentic about it – like if this were really to happen, this is how it would play out.”

Family fear... Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin as the Garritys in Greenland. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Gerard Butler on why ‘Greenland’ will be an appealing watch during the pandemic…

With its harrowing storyline, Butler thinks that Greenland will resonate with audiences who are enduring the current pandemic. “We have a very hopeful message," he says. "This movie is about the fragility of humanity and how we are not as invincible as we thought we were. It’s a case of, 'How do you deal with it?' We are seeing this every day now. Every single person has to deal with these struggles and that’s what this movie is all about.”

Is there a trailer for Greenland?

Yes, and it's very intriguing...