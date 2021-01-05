Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip on Fox - everything you need to know

Gordon embarks on an American road trip with fellow celebrity chefs Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

Following the huge success of their European adventures, Gordon Ramsay is back, and this time his mammoth new RV "Betty the Beast" will be hitting the highways to travel from Mexico to Texas for his most outrageous road trip yet.

Who stars in Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip?

No-nonsense Gordon is joined by fellow celebrity chefs Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix, who are both familiar faces on British TV.

Gino is a renowned (and hilarious) Italian celebrity chef, who rose to fame as a regular chef on daytime TV show This Morning in the UK and is also a panellist on Keith Lemon's show Celebrity Juice.

As well as cooking up a storm on TV, Gino also has a hugely successful line of cookbooks in the UK.

Fred is a famous French Maitre d'hotel and has appeared on shows like Channel 4's First Dates and BBC Two's Million Pound Menu.

When does Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip start?

Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip starts on Tuesday 5th January at 8pm on FOX.

The series kicks off with a two-hour special, which will see the tight-knit trio taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana.

What happens in Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip?

Along the way the trio’s antics will include wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers and wild wrestling - not to mention an array of interesting ingredients, including tequila in a salad!

What could possibly go wrong?

As always there is plenty of hilarious banter, bickering and ego-bashing thrown in for good measure.

With Gino and Fred both loyal to their European roots, will Gordon be able to convince the culinary experts that food in the US lives up to its reputation for being bigger and better than anywhere else in the world?

While the trio might try to outdo one another as they sample the local delicacies and fight to be crowned the next king of the kitchen, they all have one thing in common - a shared passion for good food.

(Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa is available to watch in the UK on ITV Player).