Grantchester exclusive: Robson Green teases 'explosive' finale

This ninth series of Grantchester has seen Robson Green's DI Geordie Keating go on an eventful journey.

"It’s been an absolute emotional roller coaster for Geordie," Robson says of his character as he calls What to Watch for an exclusive chat ahead of this week’s final episode of ITV1’s cosy crime drama set in the quaint 1960’s Cambridgeshire village.

Indeed, this series has seen the detective say farewell to Reverend Will Davenport — with the departure of actor Tom Brittney — and welcome the arrival of a new crime-fighting clergyman in Alphy Kotteram (played by ex-Hollyoaks’ star Rishi Nair), all while worrying about the personal struggles of wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) AND trying to solve a string of murders!

Geordie’s certainly had his work cut out and it seems Robson — who also serves as an executive producer on the show he’s been a part of since it started in 2014 - wouldn’t have it any other way.

Here Robson — who turned 60 in December last year — teases Grantchester's "explosive" finale and reveals why he has no plans to hang up Geordie’s hat any time soon…

Grantchester’s ninth series has been eventful for Geordie with the departure of Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and the arrival of new vicar Alphy Kotteram (Rishi Nair)...

"It was devastating not only saying goodbye to Tom, who’s now a great friend, but also saying goodbye to that character, that journey and Will and Geordie's relationship. Having this new energy come in with Rishi brings more dynamics to the series. Geordie likes him and knows their partnership will work. Well, it has to… it's the vicar that solves all the crime!"

Firm friends: Robson was sad to see Tom leave as Grantchester's Will Davenport. (Image credit: ITV)

We hear you enjoy pulling pranks on Rishi during filming...

"Just the one: the crew will be setting up for a scene, and I’ll say to Rishi: ‘They've shouted action’, so he’ll run onto set and start doing all this serious acting… but nobody's actually filming. It's very funny — but it gets Rishi right wound up!"

Dynamic duo: Rishi has brought a new vibe to Grantchester. (Image credit: ITV1)

This series’ fifth episode was a female-centric story written by your co-star Kacey Ainsworth, who’s played Geordie’s wife Cathy Keating since Grantchester’s debut in 2014. As an executive producer on the show, you were instrumental in getting the episode onto screen…

"Kacey’s got all the ingredients not only to be a great actress, with great comic timing and an understanding of how to stand on your mark, tell the truth and mean it, but she's also able to replicate that on paper. So it was a no-brainer having her write an episode, because she knows the world, knows the practice and, more importantly, knows how the characters relate to one another. That's the essence of the series, so I was nothing but supportive."

A major story arc for this series has surrounded the presence of charismatic preacher, Sam White (Elliot Warren) at the halfway house. What can you tease about the series finale?

"Sam has acquired this cult-like status within the Grantchester community and, with that, has fractured relationships, notably that of Leonard (Al Weaver) and Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale). As Geordie and Alphy realise Sam isn't quite what he seems, events come to a head in the final episode as they investigate what looks like a suicide. Evidence leads them to Sam and opens up a whole can of worms about his history… with explosive consequences!"

Is preacher Sam White everything he seems? (Image credit: ITV)

You recently finished shooting Grantchester season 10. Any hints you can give us…

"At the end of series nine, Geordie recognises that talking about family makes Alphy uncomfortable. Alphy says he’s from a very straight-laced family but Geordie’s always known there’s something beneath the surface and, in series 10, we discover what the notion of family really means to Alphy and more about this dark, corrosive secret he’s been harbouring all his life. It will seriously impact on his relationships within the Grantchester family."

Why do you think Grantchester is so popular, particularly in the US, where it airs on PBS prior to being shown on ITV1 in the UK?

"Nostalgia is a major draw for people; exploring a time gone by brings a lot of comfort and Americans love that it’s set in this beautiful, tranquil English village. I remember once when four bus loads of Americans turned up on set — they only wanted to have their photo taken at the church but when they saw we were all there actually filming, they went crazy! When Rishi and I went to Las Vegas to promote the show, there were so many people in the audience, I thought we’d taken a wrong turn and had ended up on stage at a Taylor Swift concert!"

Robson says he'll always be part of the Grantchester family. (Image credit: ITV)

Since Tom's departure, there’s been speculation about whether you might also hang up Geordie’s trenchcoat and hat. What do you say to that?

"It’s amazing to think that, in 2014, I wasn't meant to play the part of Geordie at all - I was busy filming Strike Back in Thailand at the time but, then, there was an accident on the set of that show and they had to stop filming. If that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have been on Grantchester. Audiences believe Grantchester’s premise of this vicar and detective solving crimes because of the tight bond our writer Daisy Coulam has created from day one. I can safely say that, if Daisy and our exec producer Emma Kingsman Lloyd leave the series, I will go with them. But as long as they're there, I'll be there."

Could you see Grantchester running for another 10 series? This would take us into the 1970s and see Geordie wearing flared trousers…

"Ah yes, ha, ha! And he’ll be listening to Slade and Wizard and all the other glam rock that was around at that time. I'm sure Grantchester could still be going in 10 years. But I’m 60 now — whether I’ll remember my lines when I’m 70 is another story!"

Robson was joined by his on-screen wife Kacey Ainsworth on his Weekend Escapes. (Image credit: BBC)

As you celebrate your milestone birthday, what’s still on your to-do list? Do you reckon you’ll ever put your feet up?

"I love doing my BBC Two show Weekend Escapes [where each week Robson and a celebrity pal explore part of the UK]. It was lovely having Kacey on the current series and finally being able to show her how beautiful Northumberland is - hopefully we’ll get Rishi on the next series for a spot of fishing! I'll never put my feet up. I like having an occupied mind with things I genuinely love to do - that keeps me young. I really want to travel into space, so that’s definitely next on my list."

Grantchester concludes on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 pm on ITV1.