Gray episode 2 recap: The aftermath

Grey episode 2 picks up after the shocking ending of the first episode, where we saw Gray murder Tessa at her stepdaughter Sara's wedding, before fleeing the scene.

Gray recaps Gray episode 1 recap

Right now, it seems Gray has gotten away with Tessa's murder with everyone believing she had been in Latvia the whole time. When she returns from the trip, she has some important information to share.

Meanwhile, there's some personal stuff going on as Gray attempts to reach out to her estranged family, and Sara is coming to terms with the aftermath of Tessa's death.

Here's what happened in Gray episode 2.

Gray is back...

This episode opens with Gray on a flight with a blonde man who speaks to her in Latvian. She responds fluently, though it is not clear what they are discussing.

Back in the present, people are still reeling from the events of the wedding where Tessa was murdered. She was poisoned with a syringe, and no one saw the culprit, leading them to speculate that it was a homeless person. Gold finds Sara, who is packing away her wedding dress, and warns her not to trust Gray.

Sara decides to sell her old wedding dress and assures her fiancé Andy that they will get married, but she can't do it in that dress given what happened. She wants a fresh start and stays at Tessa's house for a few days, where she starts going through her things.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gray lands back in America where she's picked up by some agents, who escort her into a black SUV. She returns to work where she's interrogated by Tagg. She's very blasé about the whole thing but he tells her this isn't a game and that she's close to "spending the rest of her life in a windowless, concrete box" and threatens her with never being able to reconnect with her family.

In response to this, Gray stresses that she can't speak to anyone who would give her reliable information about Cerberus' mole if people are watching her all the time. They reach a compromise where Gray won't share contact details but she will share what she learned, and she tells Tagg that the mole is in contact with a man named Vladimir Orlov.

They both know him, and Tagg dismisses the lead by saying he's retired. Gray shakes her head and tells him that Orlov is still running people in the Middle East. Once he's got all the information he can out of Gray, he tells her about Tessa's murder.

Tagg says she doesn't look surprised and that she can trust him if she knows anything about what happened to Tessa. He asks if she killed her, and she lies and says she didn't, adding "she would have savoured it" if she had.

Tagg speaks to Gold and Abbott, where he tells them that Orlov is active again just like Gray said. Orlov has a history of attempting to turn agents, and we learn that he was ruthless when it came to gaining US intelligence for the Russians.

The subject then turns to Tessa's murder, where they learn she was poisoned with hydrogen cyanide. Tagg thinks this is odd because potassium cyanide is more commonplace, and hydrogen hasn't been used for years. He tells the team that Gray makes a good point about autonomy and that they should probably take a step back and allow her to work.

Gold is not convinced and says that Gray is attempting to turn the team against each other and that she wants to interrogate her herself. Tagg dismisses this and they find security footage in Latvia that is apparently from the time of Tessa's murder, where she is seen having coffee with a man named Levitsky. They seem surprised that she found him, because they were convinced he's dead.

Gray is released because she has managed to get leads and they need her help. Tagg takes her back to his guest house. He warns her about Gold, who still has it out for her. Gray asks if Tagg trusts her, and he says he's known her a long time and couldn't trust her more.

Later, Gray reaches out to her estranged husband who is not pleased to hear from her because he believed she was dead for 20 years. She asks to meet him at a bar and he says he'll think about it before terminating the call.

Sara is watching footage of Gray's interrogation, when she hears a knock at the door and Gray is standing there. She apologises for Tessa's death and asks if she can come in, to which Sara reluctantly agrees. Gray tries to tell Sara that Tessa had a lot of secrets, but she dismisses these claims saying she's heard it all before.

After a conversation about Tessa, Sara admits she found a hidden key among Tessa's belongings, which fits a storage unit in Maryland. They get in the car and travel to the storage unit, and Sara admits Gold told her not to talk to her.

On their way to the unit, they're being tailed by Rosseau. After searching the unit, Sara and Gray find what appears to be coded communication. Back in the car, Sara tells Gray about the Epilson bank account that only the heads of Cerberus use.

However, while Sara is hacking the system to try and get some information, all the heads get an alert on their phone saying Epilson has been breached. Gray asks if it can be traced back to Sara, and she says she used a dozen proxies which should buy her some time. Despite this, Gray says that Sara shouldn't stay at Tessa's house alone.

Rosseau finds Sara later on and confronts her, asking her if she helped her escape and to give him information. Sara tells her that she came to offer condolences and that was it, but Rosseau admits he followed them to the storage unit. Annoyed, Sara tells him about the key she found and admits she didn't want to go alone, but that the unit was empty when they arrived.

Sara comes back to work and Tagg says he's happy to have her back, and that he's putting her back on surveilling Gray. He advises her to gain her trust and draw her in by being her friend.

Gold breaks into the guest house with two men and restrains Gray, injecting her with a mild saline solution. Before it can go any further, Tagg sees some commotion and runs to the guest house, telling Gold to leave.

Following the break in, Gray confronts Gold and tells her she knows she's not the mole because she doesn't have the guts. Gold accuses her of ruining her life and destroying her marriage, so there's a clear history between these two.

At the end of the episode, Gray waits at the bar for her husband but he doesn't show. She also attempts to get in touch with her daughter Sophie, who tells her she doesn't know if she'll ever be ready to reconnect.