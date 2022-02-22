‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: John Paul McQueen to get the sack?

John Paul McQueen is given an ultimatum in Hollyoaks.

Could John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) be in the firing line in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul, who is the Deputy Head of Hollyoaks High, has been in a downward spiral for the past few weeks and things seem to be going from bad to worse.

John Paul found a drunk DeMarcus passed out at school. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

His drinking is out of control, and in recent developments, the school caretaker, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) was blamed for the stash of hidden booze belonging to John Paul that was discovered in the caretaker’s cupboard.

DeMarcus was in a bad way after drinking John Paul's secret stash of booze. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In yesterday’s episode, it looked as if Prince was about to lose his job but has John Paul admitted that the blame lies with him and not Prince?

Tonight John Paul, whose mother Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is head teacher of Hollyoaks High, is given a tough ultimatum.

Is John Paul going to be able to get his act together or could this be the end of his teaching career?

Mercedes McQueen believes her son Bobby is telling the truth but has she been duped? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) made a BIG discovery in yesterday’s episode.

Tonight, when she asks her son Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) about what she found, she’s confident that Bobby is telling her the truth.

However, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is not so sure.

Theresa pokes holes in Bobby’s story which makes Mercedes immediately go on the defensive.

Later, tensions within the McQueen family grow even bigger when Theresa finds something very disturbing and decides she needs to seek outside help.

What has she found?

Theresa McQueen is very suspicious of Bobby and decides to seek help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

And she’s not the only one to make a discovery.

Mercedes soon finds a secret door in their house which prompts her son, Bobby, to make a DRASTIC decision.

Things turn sour between expecting parents, Charlie Dean and Ella Richardson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, pregnant teen Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is having to deal with symptoms of her pregnancy alone when things turn sour between her and her boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

Charlie, the father of Ella’s baby, and Ella have had an argument because of the timing of Ella’s first baby scan.

Is Charlie going to miss the important milestone event?

Leah Barnes is given a surprise package from DeMarcus. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) has a special care package for Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan).

What has DeMarcus put together for Leah, and will she appreciate the kind gesture?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm