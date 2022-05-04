Home and Away stars reveal all on Summer Bay's new arrivals Xander and Rose

Luke Van Os and Kirsty Marillier have joined Summer Bay as Xander and Rose Delaney.

Summer Bay is set to sizzle with the introduction of Luke Van Os and Kirsty Marillier, who play Home and Away newcomers Xander and Rose Delaney.

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) was stunned when the pair arrived with the news that her dad, who abandoned her as a toddler, had died and left her an inheritance.

But the biggest shock was that Xander and Rose were her half-siblings!

With Xander and Rose getting ready to settle in the bay, actors Luke Van Os (a cousin of Hollywood stars Chris and Luke Hemsworth) and Kirsty Marillier shared with What To Watch a bit about their background and what to expect from the show’s newest paramedic and police officer.

Luke Van Os plays paramedic Xander Delaney. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away's Luke Van Os

Hi Luke! Welcome to Summer Bay. How did it feel to be following in your cousin Chris Hemsworth’s footsteps by getting a role on Home and Away? “Chris has always spoken so highly of his time on Home and Away [as Kim Hyde]. To be experiencing it myself is a dream come true. “He helped me run my lines before my final audition with the producers. Since booking the job he has continued to say, ‘work hard and have fun’, which is what I’m doing!”

What did you do before joining Home and Away? “I’ve been studying acting and auditioning for the last nine years with lots of rejection. I landed a few independent and short films and some small parts on TV shows, but this is my first major role. “I play music in my spare time as a hobby. Personally, I don’t think I’m good enough to bring that to screen but you never know! It could be something interesting at a later date if the writers decide.”

Xander and Rose Delaney struggle to connect with sister Jasmine. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Can you tell us a little about Xander Delaney? “Xander is a good man, he’s very caring and will do anything to support and protect his family. He’s a paramedic, so expect some action! “He’s single and at this stage he’s a bit caught up in his new sister and with his father’s sudden passing. But who knows what the future holds. “There’s a lot to learn about Xander and he has a few secrets from his past!”

What kind of reaction did Xander and Rose expect from Jasmine when they revealed they were her siblings? “Xander had no idea how she would react, and I think that was the most nerve-wracking part. He was prepared for anything and was willing to respect whatever reaction she had. “Xander had no idea that they had a secret sister until their dad died. He was excited to meet and get to know her but he knew that she might not feel the same. “At the very least, he and Rose wanted to give her the inheritance.”

You’ve been filming now for a number of months, how has it been? “It’s been amazing! The cast have been so supportive and I’ve had so much fun in the process. The beaches are beautiful. Xander’s not the only one who loves Summer Bay!”

Kirsty Marillier plays Rose Delaney. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Kirsty Marillier

Hello Kirsty! Welcome to the show. You’re a playwright as well as an actor. Can you tell us more? “I am! I write as a means of exercising my inner creative. I have two plays in the works and I’m currently developing my third. “My debut play, Orange Thrower, premiered earlier this year in Sydney with the Griffin Theatre Company and National Theatre of Parramatta. “I’ve wanted to be an actor since about the age of 14, after doing drama in Year 9 at Leeming Senior High School in Perth, Western Australia. “I had a terrific drama teacher and felt like I excelled in her classes.”

Are your family excited about you joining Home and Away? “My family are excited beyond belief! They watch it over dinner every night. Since going to air [Home and Away airs in Australia four weeks before the UK] my mum hasn’t stopped texting me!”

Can you tell us a little about Rose? What kind of woman is she? “Rose is tenacious and super strong willed. She’s a young woman full of agency, charisma and contradiction. I’m constantly discovering new things about her and find her so compelling to play.”

We find out Rose is a cop. Can you tell us more? "Xander and Rose grew up in a regional area but after university and police academy, Rose moved to the city to become a police constable. “When a young man steals money out of the cash register at the diner, Rose automatically goes into cop mode and chases after him. She kicks a car door shut and arrests him! “I’m looking forward to doing more action packed scenes. I already feel like I’ve had such juicy storylines as a result of being part of the Yabbie Creek Police.”

Rose Delaney is very taken with cop Cash Newman! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Does Rose warm to Jasmine when she meets her? “Rose has the best intentions when meeting Jasmine. But as tension rises between them it becomes more difficult to connect. “The trickiness of their relationship is understandable given the circumstances. Rose was raised by Jasmine’s biological father and, as a result, she holds a sense of guilt. “Jasmine holds a slight sense of distrust, which makes things hard for the sisters. “But Rose’s desire to connect with Jasmine runs true. She grew up very close to their father, so there is a big sense of interest there.”

Rose is very flirty with Cash when she first bumps into him! Could it cause trouble after she finds out Cash is Jasmine’s boyfriend? “Rose initially finds Cash alluring, but she isn’t someone who wants to cause trouble. The minute she finds out that Cash is dating her sister, she respects it for what it is.”

What can we expect to see from Rose as she settles into the Bay? “Some sibling rivalry, a touch of heartbreak, and a whole lot of police action!

You’ve been filming on Home and Away for a number of months now. How has it been? “A truly life-changing experience. I’ve learned and continue to learn so much! Every day on set throws a new set of challenges, learning curves and achievements.”

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:15 pm on Channel 5 and 6:00 pm on 5Star followed by a 'first look' episode on 5Star at 6:30 pm.