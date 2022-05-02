Home and Away spoilers: Xander and Rose are sticking around!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 10 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is not best pleased that her half siblings, Xander (Luke Van Os) and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) have decided to stay in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Despite the frosty reception they've received from Jasmine, Xander and Rose want the chance to get to know the secret half-sister they never knew they had.
Jasmine downloads to her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) about Xander and Rose's change of plans.
Jasmine wants everything to go back to normal.
But Cash encourages her to hear out Xander and Rose.
All three of them have just lost the same dad, so they definitely have some common ground.
The ice seems to be thawing between Jasmine, Xander and Rose.
That is until Jasmine discovers that well-meaning Cash played a part in the siblings' decision to stay in town.
Jasmine is outraged that Cash has been playing peacekeeper on her behalf.
Has Cash made a BIG mistake?
Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) fears the Parata family is falling apart of the death of husband/brother/uncle, Ari.
Ari's brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) is seeking distracting from his flirty girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
While, Mia's daughter, Chloe's (Sam Barrett) bad behaviour is causing problems between Ari's nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).
Mia decides a family dinner is needed to reunite everyone.
She cooks-up Ari's famous lamb roast.
But it looks like the dinner will be a disaster when nobody else shows-up...
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) still needs to make more money to stay afloat.
So the restaurant boss is starting to get tempted by Felicity's idea for a secret night of illegal gambling at Salt.
Felicity reveals that her former nightclub boss sometimes made upwards of $10,000 a night tax-free, running high roller events!
This could be the quick fix to her cashflow crisis that Mackenzie needs...
Later that night, Salt is transformed into a glamorous, dimly-lit poker room.
Felicity's boyfriend, Tane and barman, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) get in on the action.
But as the movers and shakers start to arrive, Mackenzie remains on edge.
Has she made the right decision getting involved in ILLEGAL dealings?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
