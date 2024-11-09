I hate to say it but Hope being fired was all Finn's fault on The Bold and the Beautiful

Darn it, Finn! I hate to say it, but Hope never would have been fired on The Bold and the Beautiful if not for Finn.

Ok, before you get mad at me, allow me to explain that I actually really like Finn (Tanner Novlan). He’s a genuinely good guy with good intentions. He loves his wife and kids, he’s fiercely loyal and he protects the people he cares about. He also finds himself in some not-great situations.

Thinking back to this fiasco with Hope (Annika Noelle), it’s entirely true that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) warned her husband to stay away from Hope but he tried to be friends with her. Hope was feeling a certain way about their friendship and decided to kiss him, knowing that the good doctor was forbidden fruit. Finn immediately told Steffy and that led to Steffy threatening to pull Hope for the Future if Hope ever crossed the line again.

Fast forward to what happened in the design office last week when Hope, thinking her new man Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was coming back to see her, donned lingerie to surprise him. Only when she came out from behind the screen, it was Finn who was there and then she tripped and fell on top of him and Steffy walked in and Bob’s your uncle, Steffy fired Hope.

It was all a big misunderstanding, but it could have been avoided. The issue? Finn didn’t knock.

I’ve been thinking about what could happen if people walked into Finn’s office without knocking. Imagine that he’s in the middle of a sensitive medical exam with a patient. Walking in unannounced would be unacceptable.

At Forrester Creations, Finn knows that models change clothes in the design office (there’s a dressing screen there) and he walked right in like he owned the place. Not only that, but it’s not even Steffy’s office. He should have been at the CEO’s office, or leaving a note at the desk outside. Or with Charlie the security guard.

No, Finn didn’t knock and everything fell apart and now there’s a war brewing between the Forresters and everyone who feels wronged by what happened to Hope. To be fair, Finn isn’t the only one guilty of not knocking. Hope should have locked the door several times during her time with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Carter, leading Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to walk in on quite a few intimate scenes.

The bottom line is this: lock your doors, people!