I have a bad feeling about Poppy's fate after that shocking reveal on The Bold and the Beautiful

With the revelation that Finn is very likely Luna’s father in the January 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, we have a feeling that Poppy’s fate might be sealed.

After all of the speculation about Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, it looks like we’re close to solving the mystery. It’s all but certain that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is her father after sleeping with his aunt. (Don’t worry, he’s quick to say he’s adopted so it’s all ok and beautiful and not weird at all having his first time be with his non-biological aunt!) Somehow, the possibility of being Luna’s father never crossed Finn’s mind before because Poppy (Romy Park) told him it wasn’t possible for him to be her father. (He’s a doctor, but we’ll let that slide for now.)

If this all proves true, we have two issues: Poppy slept with her nephew (again, he’s adopted so it’s ok), and Finn fathered Luna.

We can’t imagine this is going to go over well with Jack (Ted King) and Li (Naomi Matsuda), who will no doubt be furious that Poppy crossed that line with her nephew (she’ll probably agree it’s ok, he’s adopted). We know the thought of Jack cheating on her with Poppy and being Luna’s father tormented Li for years and years, so the discovery that Finn slept with his aunt (it’s all good though) will likely destroy any relationship she has with her sister.

On the other hand, we have this issue of Finn’s new connection to Luna. We honestly doubt that Finn ever told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that his first sexual experience came by way of his aunt (but it’s totally fine because they’re not actually related). Now Steffy is going to learn that her beloved husband is not only the biological son of the woman who tried to kill her, but also the father of someone who also tried to kill her. There’s no question Poppy will be shunned from any future Forrester family events.

Oh yes, and speaking of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), we see two things happening: Sheila will likely be furious with Poppy but protective of her newly discovered granddaughter. Whether Sheila would have any reason or desire to kill Poppy remains to be seen, but Sheila could absolutely give Luna the guidance and resources to take her mother out of the picture permanently as a way to make up for all of the trauma she inflicted on her.

All of a sudden, Poppy will become persona non grata in Los Angeles and the only person who might be looking out for her is Finn. Though Bill (Don Diamont) might have some sympathy for his former flame, he’s squarely in Luna’s court at the moment.

There’s a very good chance that something bad is going to happen to Poppy sooner than later, whether it arrives at the hands of Sheila or Luna (who might be keen to add matricide to her list after killing the man she thought was her father). At the moment, Poppy’s days seem to be numbered.