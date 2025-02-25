I love that 'Sheila mode' is about to be unlocked on The Bold and the Beautiful

If there’s one thing that can be said about the current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s that “Sheila mode” is about to be activated and I’m here for it.

When I first started watching The Bold and the Beautiful about two years ago, my colleague at What to Watch (who is an absolute guru when it comes to soaps) told me about all of the shocking twists and turns that have happened in B&B’s storied, almost four-decade-long existence. From love triangles gone bad to people being thrown from helicopters, babies being stolen and even people coming back from the dead, I was ready for some pure soapy drama.

One character I kept hearing about was Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), described by my colleague as one of the biggest villains in soap history. I was intrigued.

However, short of Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) attempts to have a relationship with his birth mother despite Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) objections, there really hasn’t been a lot happening with Sheila. Sure, there was a kidnapping at the hands of her body double, Sugar, and she married her beau Deacon (Sean Kanan), but lately it seems like Sheila has been quietly keeping the bar at Il Giardino.

And while there’s no doubt that the current story arc about the true identity of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father has been playing out for over a year and it’s wearing thin, the upside is that we’re about to see Sheila come out to play soon.

Once people find out that Finn is Luna’s father, it’s going to be the talk of the town. While Finn might have trouble establishing a relationship with Luna — there’s no way Steffy will be ok with him being around her, which is a whole other set of issues — there’s nothing keeping Sheila from building a relationship with her granddaughter. After all, they already share a killer trait right?

Added to the merry mischief is the fact that Luna is serving her house arrest at none other than Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) house. She’s already sent some chaos into Bill’s life by suggesting that he hire Remy (Christian Weissman) aka “Dario” as an AC repair guy, knowing that Remy’s the one whose obsession with Electra (Laneya Grace) got him arrested.

It won’t take much for Sheila to figure out Luna’s location, as she has enough connections to people inside the prison to get whatever information she needs. (We wouldn’t be surprised if Sheila either discovers that Luna set up that beating to trick Bill into getting her out, or conversely exacts revenge on whoever dared lay a finger on her granddaughter.) Knowing that Bill is in a very precarious situation after giving Luna a place to go will no doubt tickle Sheila’s fancy even more.

And while she bonds with her granddaughter, you can bet that Sheila will also be working to punish Poppy (Romy Park) for putting her son in this situation in the first place. Yes, he was of age and he consented to their sexual encounter (as we’ve been told over and over again), but Sheila won’t be happy that it happened in the first place. She also won’t be happy that Poppy denied Finn a chance to get to know his daughter, something she’s all too familiar with after losing the ability to raise Finn. Who knows, Sheila might even go as far as to help Luna and Will (Crew Morrow) get together after setting Remy on a path to be around Bill’s house without arousing suspicion.

Suddenly, Sheila has a lot to do in the world of The Bold and the Beautiful. From Finn to Luna to Bill and Poppy, she’s going to be very busy in the coming weeks and months and I’m ready to see where it all goes.