Is it time for Hope and Liam to reconnect on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Hope doesn’t have many places to go or people to turn to on The Bold and the Beautiful; she’s burned just about every bridge out there. Is it time for her to rekindle her relationship with Liam?

Just before Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) betrayed the Forresters and stole their company from them, Liam (Scott Clifton) tried to get back together with Hope. It was Will’s (Crew Morrow) idea, actually, because Will pointed out that his brother was happy when he was with Hope, but he just couldn’t see it until Will made it clear to him.

Once he drummed up the courage to talk to her, he was shocked to find out that she was in a relationship already. It was new, but she made it clear she was taken. It wasn’t long before her relationship with Carter was revealed and Liam’s plans to get back with Hope went by the wayside.

Now that things are looking truly awful for Hope, it might be a good idea for Liam to get closer to his ex because she needs support. Her mother is furious at her, as seen in the preview for the week of March 24, and without Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in her corner, Hope is pretty much alone.

At first, we thought it would make sense for Liam to be waiting in the wings for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage to Finn (Tanner Novlan) to fall apart after the revelation that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is his daughter. However, things took an interesting turn when Finn rejected Luna and made it clear that his wife is more important. This could change, of course, but at the moment it looks like SINN is as strong as ever.

Liam might need Hope as much as she needs him, too. News that Luna was staying with Bill (Don Diamont) is slowly spreading, and that’s not going to win any favors for him so having Hope on his side would give him some support of his own.

We’re not sure how Hope’s story is going to play out, but we do know that she’s about to be all alone. Now might be the perfect time for her to see that she was better off when she was with Liam, and together they can face the future and whatever comes next.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.

