The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of March 24: Brooke unloads on Hope

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finally has the tough conversation with Hope (Annika Noelle) that has been a long time coming. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of March 24.

And while Hope struggles to understand where she is now that she has been fired and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has been welcomed back to the company, it looks like Luna (Lisa Yamada) is already up to no good as she finally gets a chance to meet Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) in person.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of March 24-28 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

We'll get started with Luna and Will. After meeting her grandmother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), it looks like Luna is spending some time around Il Giardino after being pardoned. She's wearing different clothing so some time has passed since that shocking moment when grandmother met granddaughter, and the fact that she's at the restaurant suggests that Sheila somehow managed to convince Deacon (Sean Kanan) to allow her to stick around.

Luna has been dreaming of her very own Spencer, but this time it's the age-appropriate Will that she's after. We can only hope he's smart enough to stay away from her. I mean, how can she "reciprocate" after Will's father had her released from prison? Getting involved with his youngest son certainly isn't at the top of our list of ways to say thank you!

Hope is reeling from being fired, and she thinks Carter is going to stick it to the Forresters and walk away with her. But after everything he's been through, including his decision to return the company to their control, we can't imagine that he'd give up on his second chance so easily.

Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) isn't ready to give up on Carter, either. She tells Steffy that he can't know about their plan to break up his relationship with Hope because it would ruin her chances of being with him. Steffy is still a bit shocked that Daphne is genuinely in love with Carter, but we're guessing Steffy will go along with it because it's in Steffy's best interest to have Daphne's influence over Carter instead of Hope's.

And Hope's week is going to go from bad to worse after Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) informs her daughter that she needs to face the music. Brooke is realizing that her whole life crumbled as a result of defending Hope and Carter and she's not holding back anymore. Hope is probably feeling sorry for herself after losing her job, but she's not going to get any sympathy from her mother.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.