Is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returning with a new season?

If you’re a big fan of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, then you’re probably wondering what the status the show's next season. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7B just wrapped, and little has been mentioned about the future of the hit MTV series. So, is the show coming back?

Well after wading through press materials and combing through social media accounts, we can’t provide a definitive answer to that question, as there does not appear to be any official word that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is returning with new episodes.

Looking to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, MTV announced season 7 would be coming prior to the season 6 reunion airing. Such a similar announcement doesn’t appear to have taken place ahead of the season 7B reunion.

With that being said, we couldn’t locate any information declaring the show has been canceled. That should be some good news for fans holding out hope during this renewal waiting game. Additionally, if social media is to be believed, it’s possible the show was filming new episodes in Jamaica, as Pauly D and girlfriend Nikki are seen in the following video surrounded by cameras. It could be a possible clue that filming for a new season has begun, but there’s no guarantee with that.

If we had to guess, we believe there’s a strong chance the show returns. Not only has a member of the WTW family dubbed it better than Vanderpump Rules, but the series has traditionally proven to be a ratings hit for MTV. As is the case with most networks that have a hit on their hand, MTV would assumingly want to keep the series going for as long as fans want to watch.

Now we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the possibility that the show doesn’t return because some cast members feel they have no story left to tell or are tired of sharing their private lives. Half of the cast members have truly settled into their family lives, so they aren’t necessarily the focal point of the most heated drama unless they are offering commentary. Plus, the group as a whole has let cameras into their personal space since 2009. That’s a long time to live your life out on camera.

Again, we’re still waiting for word as to the fate of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but as more information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update. For now, you can rewatch all episodes on Paramount Plus, while Jersey Shore: Family Vacation seasons 3 and 4 are also on Hulu.