Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is a better show than Vanderpump Rules, here's why

I completely understand that after Scandoval, Vanderpump Rules is one of the most popular reality shows on TV, with millions of fans are excited to see what happens next in Vanderpump Rules season 11 (including me). However, in the wake of a stalled fall 2023 TV season, I've had some time to revisit the Jersey Shore world and catch up with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and I'm prepared to make the bold statement: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is a better show than Vanderpump Rules.

Comparatively speaking, both shows are rooted in similar premises. Vanderpump Rules was created to follow the current and former staff of Lisa Vanderpump as they navigate the ins and outs of their friendships, relationships and everything in between. Over the years, the cast members have dated, gotten married, gotten divorced, fought and changed alliances within the group more times than I'd care to count.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation picked up almost 10 years after the original Jersey Shore series aired and showcases the original cast as they move beyond fist-pumping and deal with marriages, divorces, children and legal issues. When the housemates originally met in 2009 they were strangers but over the years have developed actual friendships.

So with the two series being so similar, why have I crowned Jersey Shore: Family Vacation the better show?

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation drama feels more authentic

Nicole (Snooki) and Deena on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Image credit: MTV)

On the MTV-based series, the cast members truly share the real problems going on in their lives and don't shy away from discussing the situations that land them in the headlines.

For example, for a few seasons of the show, Ronnie's tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was on full display. All the unfortunate chaos of that dynamic that made its way into several tabloids and blogs was discussed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Even some of the former couple's big blow-ups were front and center in the series. To his credit, Ronnie was open to talking about almost all of it.

Then there was Mike "The Situation" who wasn't shy about sharing his whole ordeal going to prison for tax evasion. He, his wife Lauren and the rest of the Jersey Shore family all discussed his dilemma and didn't pretend like it wasn't happening.

I also appreciate that the cast doesn't make a habit of arguing over "trivial" matters. Over on Vanderpump Rules, I've seen the cast get into some awkward heated exchanges. There have been debates over whether or not a wedding dress was tacky because it was a crop top, whether it was rude to show up for a dog's birthday party and that's just to name a few things.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has a more cohesive cast

Deena, Nicole (Snooki) and Jenni (JWoww) on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Image credit: MTV)

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members view themselves as family. They even sit down on occasions for Family Dinner and their kids call the other housemates aunt or uncle. Even when there are arguments within the group, those who happen to be feuding at a given moment eventually seem to come back together and make peace/reconcile (even Angelina on most occasions). That's wonderful to see.

For some reason, the Vanderpump Rules cast is fractured nearly every season. During most seasons, there's an us vs them vibe on the show that can be a bit draining, largely because sometimes it feels like the cast argues more than it gets along. Where are all the light and fun moments as a big group?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is hilarious

Vinny and DJ Pauly D on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Image credit: MTV)

Let's revisit that word, fun. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is more often than not just fun to watch. Yes, the show consists of its drama, but between "The Meatballs" (Snooki and Deena) and their antics, the ongoing bromance between DJ Pauly D and Vinny and the constant pranks in the group, I find myself literally laughing out loud.

I can recall one scene in particular when Snooki and Deena decided to host their own talk show called The Meatball Show with Snooki and Deena. As the two sipped on wine, they hilariously interviewed daytime TV legend Jerry Springer and I couldn't turn away. They then engaged in a drinking game with him that was must-see TV (reality TV that is).

No offense to Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, but I can't recall too many times where I laughed during the series and it wasn't because the castmates were shading or insulting one another.

All episodes of Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation seasons 1-5 are currently available to stream on Paramount Plus.