Tom Sandoval's big Special Forces moment overshadowed by this gross scene

As Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 soldiers on and celebs continue to call it quits due to the grueling conditions, the remaining season 2 recruits have been doing surprisingly well, withstanding everything the directing staff has thrown their way. This includes Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

Ahead of Vanderpump Rules season 11, Sandoval has been making his rounds on primetime TV, appearing not only in Special Forces but The Masked Singer season 10. Although he wasn't able to go the distance in the singing competition, he's proven he's willing to do whatever it takes not to quit in the physically and mentally taxing world of the special forces operatives.

In the episode titled "Character" that aired on October 16, it seemed to be largely about Sandoval in his quest to redeem his character in the public eye. As he pretty much explained to the directing staff and his fellow recruits, he became public enemy number one as "Scandoval" broke, making him a constant figure in news headlines.

This is where I have to pause and point out that at times when Sandoval was talking about Scandoval and the aftermath, I questioned his sincerity. For example, when he was talking to the directing staff about the ordeal, he went on a brief tangent about how everyone turned on him while supporting his ex Ariana, even propelling her to sell hundreds of thousands in "merch." The directing staff didn't seem moved by what Sandoval was saying and essentially told him to take responsibility for the mess he created.

There were some more Sandoval moments in the show, but they honestly pale in comparison to perhaps one of the grossest things I've seen on reality TV.

In the first challenge of the day, the recruits were split into two teams and forced to cross terrain in a race. Unfortunately for them, they had to do so with heavy backpacks and carrying a 220-pound boat to a lake. This was all followed by a bit of a hike. It was incredibly strenuous for the celebs — especially for The Bachelorette contestant and former NFL athlete, Tyler Cameron.

As soon as Cameron and his team reached the final point of the course, he looked completely out of it. Then came the moment I wish I hadn't seen. He hunched over and started puking. I've watched people throw up on TV before, but as he was hurling the directing staff told him to "puke standing up so we can see your face," which Cameron did. Things were just flying from his mouth as his teammates, Sandoval and Erin Jackson, stood next to him trying not to watch.

If that wasn't bad enough, the directing staff's next suggestion to Cameron was to "swallow it." Some may say I have a sensitive stomach, but the whole ordeal was one I had to quickly get through, as I was trying not to become ill myself. Thankfully, the scene wrapped pretty quickly. I tip my hat to Cameron for not quitting. If you want to see the whole incident firsthand, check out the clip below.

This has to be the sickest moment in reality TV history. 🫢📺: #SpecialForcesFOX pic.twitter.com/f4g5VPV7lAOctober 17, 2023 See more

New episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 air live on Fox on Mondays. The episodes become available to stream on Hulu the next day.