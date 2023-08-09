Is Zombieverse scripted? The Netflix zombie survival show, explained

Is Zombieverse scripted? That's just one of the many questions that viewers of the Netflix zombie survival show that's landed.

The streaming service already gave us the brutally challenging Physical: 100 earlier in 2023, and they're following it up with Zombieverse, a new type of celebrity survival show that sees whether a group of celebrities have what it takes to survive a full-blown zombie apocalypse, and how people truly react when they're thrown into a realistic, end-of-the-world scenario.

So, if you've been wondering how real Zombieverse is, read on to find out how the show works.

Is Zombieverse scripted? Is Zombieverse real?

The answer to the second question is pretty easy: No. Obviously, Zombieverse isn't a real series, as it'd be a bigger deal if the walking dead were really shambling around the streets of Seoul.

As for the first question, Zombieverse is billed as unscripted, though the series does indeed contain scripted segments. As Netflix explains, "Zombieverse sets itself apart from traditional shows by placing its participants in the midst of a real-life zombie apocalypse, where every move, decision and survival tactic is unscripted."

“This fresh approach to the genre guarantees an exhilarating and unpredictable viewing experience, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. As the cast navigates the post-apocalyptic world, viewers will be enthralled by the authentic reactions and genuine emotions, making Zombieverse a true test of survival instincts".

Essentially, Zombieverse is a hybrid format that sees how the stars react to the situation they've found themselves in. As the series progresses, they come across other actors who set up the missions our stars have to complete (prior to being turned into zombies, usually), and the whole thing's clearly been carefully orchestrated to try and put the contestants through the wringer. At the very least, some of their reactions to the horrifying experience seem genuine!

How does Zombieverse work?

Zombieverse is all about seeing how people handle the early days of the apocalypse. (Image credit: Netflix)

Zombieverse finds our stars on the set of a reality dating series called Love Hunter. Whilst they think they're on hand to watch some people look for love, things soon take a dramatic turn as one of the newly-zombified Love Hunter contestants turns, bites another person on-set, and all hell subsequently breaks loose.

In episode 2, they come across another group of survivors, bringing all ten survivors into the fold.

The show subsequently follows the stars as they face the risks and challenges of surviving a zombie apocalypse. During their three days in the zombified version of Seoul, the contestants were tasked with completing quests such as trying to track down food and water, looking for a safe haven to bed down in, or even trying to decide whether they should save one of their infected fellow survivors.

However they react to the scenario at hand, they must avoid getting overwhelmed or "bitten" by the shambling horrors, lest they end up coming back as undead menaces themselves.

Who are the Zombieverse cast?

As we've mentioned, the Zombieverse lineup is comprised of ten survivors. They are:

Lee Si-young

Noh Hong-chul

Park Na-rae

DinDin

Tsuki

Jonathan and Patricia Yiombi

Yoo Hee-kwan

Dex/Kim Jin-young

Kwachu-hyung/Hong Seong-woo

If you're looking for more info about our ten stars, be sure to check through our guide to the Zombieverse cast.

Where can I watch Zombieverse?

Zombieverse is exclusively available to stream on Netflix. All eight episodes of the series are available to stream right now. And if you're looking for even more shows to enjoy, be sure to check out our recommendations for the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.