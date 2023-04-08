Jason Manford on why you don't want to miss Starstruck's grand finale

After seven weeks of star-studded performances, which saw superfans transformed visually and vocally into their music idols, the stage is set for the glittering grand final of ITV's Starstruck season 2 — and resident judge Jason Manford reckons we’re in for a treat.

"I love that Starstruck is just good, old-fashioned Saturday night entertainment," says Jason, who takes up his front-row seat on the panel, alongside Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Shania Twain.

"TV has become about creating reality 'stars' but I enjoy going back to a time where it's OK to appear on telly for one night as your idol and then go back to your normal life.

"Yes, there's a £50,000 prize [won last year by Rachael Hawnt as Cher] but all the finalists feel that just being on the show IS the prize. And when you look at the actual lineup — featuring the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran — you know it’s going to be one hell of a gig!"

Here Jason gives us his verdict on the seven magnificent contenders hoping to be crowned champion...

Chris Scripps as Sam Smith

Chris Scripps laid down some powerhouse vocals as Sam Smith. (Image credit: ITV)

"I thought Chris had a really endearing and beautiful voice, just like Sam Smith. When I watched that episode with my daughters, and they heard Chris sing, even though he didn’t really look like Sam, they were like: 'They were amazing, it's got to be them in the final'. Chris gets really close to Sam's voice again and absolutely smashes it in the final."

William Boyle as Meat Loaf

William Boyle would do anything to perform as Meat Loaf. (Image credit: ITV)

"Who could forget William and his mad eyes as Meat Loaf!? It was truly bonkers and a tough round as well. I think a lot of people were surprised with the result but the dramatic performance he brings is certainly memorable. And for the final he really steps it up — I can still see those eyes when I go to sleep at night!"

Callum Butterworth as Ed Sheeran

Do NOT adjust your TV sets: Callum Butterworth looks - and sounds - like Ed Sheeran (Image credit: ITV)

"Now THIS is a transformation! In his heat, us judges didn't want to get too carried away because Callum looked SO much like Ed — fortunately, he really sounded like Ed, too. Callum plays guitar and has got that real star quality that Ed has. I reckon Callum will be one of those performers you see again in the future, just as himself, as he's a very talented lad."

Esther-Olivia Odesanmi as Beyonce

Esther-Olivia channelling her inner Sasha Fierce as Beyonce. (Image credit: ITV)

"What a voice! To apply for a show like Starstruck and say you want to be Beyonce already takes absolute guts! She's probably one of the bravest performers because she's picked somebody so iconic but so current as well. I just think she's got something really special. The confidence she has on stage in the final is incredible - it's a very sassy performance."

Andrew Bourn as Frank Sinatra

Let me be Frank: Andrew Bourn as Old Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. (Image credit: ITV)

"Frank Sinatra is one of the most famous voices in the world, singing songs that have played at every wedding, funeral and party, so he’s really hard to impersonate because everybody knows every bit of every one of his songs. Andrew has his tone and there's definitely some phrasing that IS Frank. Andrew oozes that 1950s charm and really stepped it up in the final."

Abbie Edwards as Adele

Someone like you: Abbie Edwards performs as Adele. (Image credit: ITV)

"There's something quite inspiring about a regular woman like Abbie, who’s just getting on with life, coming onto our show and having THAT voice. Abbie certainly captured the audience’s imagination as Adele and made everybody feel a bit warm, just coming out of her skin like that with this massive — and very current — voice. It was quite magical."

Lisanse Changwe as Sam Cooke

It's a wonderful world as Lisanse performs as Sam Cooke. (Image credit: ITV)

"Lisanse gave a beautiful performance as Sam Cooke and deserves to be in the final. It’s nice to see someone as iconic as Sam Cooke in the line-up; a singer who isn't forgotten but who some young people won’t have heard of — and what a voice! It may inspire people to go back through the archives and listen to 'The King of Soul'. Lisanse totally does him justice."

The Starstruck grand final airs on Saturday, April 8 on ITV1.