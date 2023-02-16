Starstruck season 2 on ITV: Release date, new judge and everything we know...

Expect to have stars in your eyes as Starstruck season 2 returns to ITV.

Starstruck season 2 on ITV is here with more superfans are transformed into their favorite music idols.

The Voice UK coach Olly Murs returns as host, as more members of the public undergo extraordinary makeovers to be transformed into their favorite music idols.

And country music legend Shania Twain joins the judging panel.

Here's everything we know...

Following the huge success of the first series last year, Starstruck returns for its second series on Saturday, February 18 at 8.30 pm on ITV1.

Olly Murs is back as host for Series 2 of Starstruck. (Image credit: ITV)

Starstruck season 2 on ITV: Who are the judges?

Returning to the judging panel for is Queen frontman Adam Lambert, soul singer Beverley Knight and London West End star Jason Manford. And joining them this series, replacing outgoing panelist Sheridan Smith, is Canadian country music singer Shania Twain. And it seems the Grammy-winning superstar — whose hits include "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" — has been very impressed with the talent on display...

Country music legend Shania Twain joins the panel for Series 2. (Image credit: ITV)

"There have been lots of great vocalists and some great impersonations — there are two sides to the coin on this show," she says. "These performers are taking on the persona of a particular artist so their mannerisms and the way they deliver the character of the artist is part of the performance. I’ve been pleasantly surprised over and over again.

"What impresses me most is when contestants can maintain their composure. When they keep it together vocally and they’re not distracted by being overwhelmed. If you can get up there and own it, you’ve already won over the audience. As for the music, just bring on the hits! I live for music, so I’m like the biggest fan in the audience."

What superstar transformations can we expect to see?

The new run will again see hopefuls form a trio with others who love the same superstar, with four teams battling it out in each episode. Among those on the bill this time are tributes to Dolly Parton, Frank Sinatra, Sir Tom Jones, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, along with a certain Country music diva...

"We DID have Team Shania," she enthuses. "It was so exciting and a career highlight. To have three women who have day jobs and who are obviously fans — they put their heart and soul into doing the best Shania they could. It was entirely flattering and I was really touched."

Rachael Hawnt won Series 1 of Starstruck after performing as her idol Cher. (Image credit: ITV)

Who votes for the winner each episode?

Each week, the panel has the casting vote on which singer from their favourite trio makes it to the finale. And, unsurprisingly, the panel didn't always see eye-to-eye...

"We don’t always agree," says Shania. "We have different criteria on what we think are the most impressive elements. I’m not necessarily judging on sheer vocal prowess, so I’m more objective in that sense."

Starstruck Series 2 on ITV: Will there be more group performances from the judges?

Yes! Judges Shania, Adam, Beverley and Jason will perform in the opening show, alongside host Olly Murs.

"We had so much fun! I’d love to do more because they’re all so talented," says Shania. "Those moments are highlights for us as a team — we’re up there and joining in the spirit of the performance."

Starstruck Series 2 on ITV begins on Saturday at 8.30 pm on ITV1.