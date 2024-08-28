Kaos cast: who's who guide

Jeff Goldblum heads up the cast of Kaos as a larger-than-life version of Grecian god Zeus, but who else stars in the darkly comic Netflix series?

The eight-parter opens with the flamboyant king of the gods going on a paranoid spree after discovering a wrinkle on his forehead and becoming convinced it means the end of his reign.

A visual spectacular packed with pathos, comedy, and a host of famous faces (including cameos from Billie Piper, Suzy Eddie Izzard and Rosie Cavaliero, to name a few) and a terrific toe-tapping soundtrack, this is worlds apart from the usual swords and sandal retellings of Grecian myths.

Here's our Kaos cast guide to who's who...

Zeus (Jeff Goldblum)

Casually cruel, deeply insecure and all-powerful, the king of the gods goes on the warpath when he develops a wrinkle. But just because he’s a paranoid megalomaniac, it doesn’t mean an ancient prophecy isn’t out to get him…

Tyrant in a tracksuit... Jeff Goldblum as Zeus. (Image credit: Netflix)

Hera (Janet McTeer)

Married to Zeus, the queen of the gods is keeping a dangerous secret from her hubby. When her lavish, idyllic existence comes under threat, she deviously decides to take matters into her own hands…

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hera goes with the flow... until she doesn't. (Image credit: Netflix)

Prometheus (Stephen Dillane)

Zeus’s oldest friend and rival. He's kept chained to a cliff by his buddy where he has his liver pecked out daily, which has given him plenty of time to plot revenge…

Prometheus is part of an ancient plan to take down Zeus and his crew... (Image credit: Netflix)

Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan)

Zeus's favourite son is a half-mortal yet enjoys full-god status. When being the keeper of Pleasure, Madness and Wild Frenzy gets old, however, his desire for more power threatens to rupture the world order.

Bored of hedonism, Dionysus' new lust for more power threatens the world. (Image credit: Netflix)

Riddy (Aurora Perrineau)

A human, muse to her rockstar husband Orpheus and desperately unhappy, she has no clue about her cosmic significance. Desperate to make a change, a fateful encounter in a supermarket grants her wish for a major life overhaul.

Orpheus (Killian Scott)

The only thing bigger than the mortal musician's ego is his love for his wife. When his life as he knows it is ripped away, he faces two choices — accept his fate or attempt to defy death itself…

Killian Scott and Aurora Perrineau play star crossed lovers Orpheus and Riddy. (Image credit: Netflix)

Hades (David Thewlis)

The god of Death and Zeus's middle brother, he's a stickler for bureaucracy when it comes to running the Underworld. He takes the ancient prophecy seriously and is put in grave danger attempting to help his ungrateful sibling.

Persephone (Rakie Ayola)

Persephone is queen of the Underworld, married to Hades, and spends much of her life dispelling irritating rumours that she was captured by him and made a child bride. Quite wrong: she adores the man, and married him willingly. She cannot, however, stand the rest of the family, and when her husband is attacked by Zeus, she takes matters into her own hands.

David Thewlis and Rakie Ayola as Hades and Persephone. (Image credit: Netflix)

Poseidon (Cliff Curtis)

Poseidon is Zeus’s youngest brother. He lives on a yacht near Krete, and is pretty relaxed about his eternal life. He’s more a pleasure-seeker than a harbinger of doom: Speedos not spears. But Zeus’s paranoia changes that — it starts to threaten the fabric of the family, and puts both Poseidon and someone he loves in danger.

Is Poseidon up to something fishy? Almost certainly... (Image credit: Netflix)

Caeneus (Misia Butler)

Caeneus has been dead for ten years. His life in the Underworld is unchanging and unremarkable, until the day he is unexpectedly promoted and meets a stranger who will change the course of his existence. Caeneus learns that his significance is far greater than he could ever imagine: that he has within him a power which could alter the entire world.

Caeneus is a lonely figure with a mysterious past. (Image credit: Netflix)

Minos (Stanley Townsend)

Minos is President of Krete and father of Ari. A man with supreme ambition, and a ruthless core. There seems to be nothing he won’t sacrifice to achieve power and please the gods, apart from his daughter — he really does love her. However, a long-buried secret threatens to be Minos’s undoing: can he avoid his past? Chances are it could destroy him and Ari.

A long-buried secret threatens to be Minos’s undoing... (Image credit: Netflix)

Ari (Leila Farzad)

Ari is President Minos’s daughter, and heir to his throne in Krete. She adores her father but has no relationship with her mother, who hates Ari because she accidentally killed her twin brother, Glaucus, when they were children. Ari is consumed by guilt and grief, living a sheltered life in the palace. However, a visit from the Furies reveals a colossal secret from Ari’s past — one which takes her on a journey of vengeance, making her an enemy of the gods along the way.

A twist in fate sends Ari on an unimaginable path. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Fates

The Fates are three timeless, immortal beings. They write the prophecies given to all humans at birth, and they exist beyond Zeus’s control. That is why he cannot abide them. Unbeknownst to Zeus, the Fates have actually been anticipating his fall for some time now. And have done quite a bit to help it along...

The Furies

Like the Fates, the Furies operate beyond the jurisdiction of Zeus and his family. They are three immortal women who wreak vengeance on humans whom they feel have escaped punishment. It’s quite subjective, and they don’t get to everyone... They are tasked with helping Ari uncover the truth about her past, and go about it in a mildly unconventional way, to say the least.

Natalie Klamar, Cathy Tyson and Donna Banya star as The Furies. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kaos season 1 — cameos and secondary cast

Billie Piper - Cassandra

Robert Emms - Anatole

Mat Fraser - Daedalus

Sam Buttery - Atropos

Susan Wooldridge - Pious Agatha (Continued below)

Billie Piper as Cass in Kaos. (Image credit: Netflix)

Cathy Tyson - Alecto

Natalie Klamar - Meg

Donna Banya - Tisi

Rosie Cavaliero - Prue

Debi Mazar - Medusa (Continued below)

Debi Mazar and Rosie Cavaliero and plays Medusa and Prue. (Image credit: Netflix)

Joe McGann - Polyphemus

Selena Jones - Hippolyta II

Ramon Tikaram - Charon

Daniel Lawrence Taylor - Theseus

Michelle Greenidge - The Tacita

Suzy Eddie Izzard - Lachy

Suzy Eddie Izzard as Lachy. (Image credit: Netflix)

Created by Charlie Covell (End of the F***ing World, Truelove) season one of Kaos is available on Netflix from 29 August 2024.