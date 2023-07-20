Mayans season 5 finale recap: EZ, Angel and the Mayans' fates revealed

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for the Mayans M.C. season 5 finale, "Slow to Bleed Fair Son."

We have reached the end of the line for Mayans M.C., as the series finale begins with Felipe's funeral and has a very poignant extended cut of the opening credits.

Angel (Clayton Cardenas), EZ (JD Pardo) and Maverick stand at Felipe's coffin to say goodbye. Angel cries, but EZ is stoic. As they thank the mourners leaving the church, Miguel (Danny Pino) comes through the receiving line. Angel would have welcomed him, since he is their half-brother, but EZ is still stone-hearted and tells Miguel to leave, saying the service is for friends and family only and Miguel is neither. Miguel offers his condolences anyway.

In the parking lot, Potter (Ray McKinnon) approaches EZ. He gives a prophetic speech about how meaningless individual people are in the grand scheme of things. He says when Ezekiel's story is over he should find comfort in the idea that the world will go on without him. The birds will keep singing, he tells EZ.

After the funeral, EZ tries to get his head back in the game. When he arrives at the clubhouse Loza (Frankie Loyal) says they have a visitor. It's Terry (Greg Vrotsos), Packer's VP. He wants to know what happened to Jess. Terry offers to tell EZ what happened to Felipe in exchange for info on Jess.

When EZ finds out that Packer (JR Bourne) and the Sons killed his father and were going to kill Angel, EZ is ready for war. He assembles the Mayans and Grim Bastards, giving a rousing call to battle. His speech evokes brotherhood, family and justice. He tells them they won't fight out of hate, but out of love. Love for the brothers, for their families and for their moral code. He tells them to "Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war" as they ride off to obliterate the Sons of Anarchy.

And that's what they do. They descend upon the Sons as they party with a band and systematically slaughter everyone inside. Packer runs away, but EZ follows. They scuffle and EZ throws Packer down a flight of stairs. Packer has a broken leg. He crawls, bleeding, down an alley trying to get away, but EZ follows him and shoots him.

The Mayans return to their clubhouse to celebrate their victory and the end of the Sons of Anarchy. EZ returns a king.

There are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up and the Mayans waste no time. During the post-slaughter celebration, Loza and the others send Downer (Angel Oquendo) to kill Cielo (Mia Danelle). She hasn't been back to the clubhouse since Diaz was killed, but she's been making a lot of noise asking about Jess.

Downer objects because he doesn't want to kill a woman. But he goes to her house. He insists she get in his car. Cielo knows what's coming. When it seems like Downer is going to kill her, she turns on him and stabs him in a frenzied surprise attack. But then she realizes he wasn't going to kill her. He was going to give her a one way ticket out of town and a pile of cash so she could disappear. She cries and tries to save him but it's too late, he's dead.

Letty (Emily Tosta) wants to kill the Mayans because she holds them responsible for Hope's suicide. She gets a gun and goes to the clubhouse but decides that's not the right move. She returns to the Broken Saints to ask for sanctuary.

EZ goes for a ride with Angel, their first bit of brotherly bonding in a long time. Sofia (Andrea Cortes), who just found out that she's pregnant, tells EZ they should talk when he gets back. He offers to skip the ride so they can talk but she tells him to go. Sofia wants to make it a special announcement because she knows how much it will mean to EZ. It means a lot to her too, as if she's been forgiven for the death of her daughter.

EZ and Angel have a fantastic ride. They stop at a railroad bridge to talk brother to brother. They talk about the past and their futures. Angel tells EZ he has to take Maverick and go. He doesn't want to go, but the only way he can give Maverick a future is to get far away from the M.C. and everything it represents. He doesn't want Maverick to grow up and be in a club.

EZ is devastated, but he understands and gives Angel his blessing. When EZ wanted to leave many years ago to go to college, Angel told him he could go, but not to screw it up. EZ now tells Angel he can go, but not to screw it up. EZ says they'll bring it to the table that night.

Emily's (Sarah Bolger) willingness to try and make a future with Miguel was all an act. Even the security cameras were part of her plan, which is she positioned them in a very specific way. After a family dinner out, Miguel, Emily and Cristobal return home. Cristobal is sleeping. Emily left his stuffed toy in the car. She asks Miguel to get the toy. Then she asks Luis (Michael Anthony Perez) to take Cristobal up to bed.

Miguel comes in with the toy and Emily is waiting, just outside of camera range. She is wearing white gloves and holding a gun. Emily shoots Miguel in the chest. Luis comes downstairs when he hears the shot. She rushes to him, folds his hands around the gun and makes him shoot himself. She tells him that she knows he killed her sister. He falls just inside the camera frame. She counts to five. Then she screams.

When the police review the tape it looks like Luis shot Miguel, then shot himself. Emily is free. She can take her son, and Miguel's money, and start over somewhere far away.

When Miguel doesn't show up at the immunity deal meeting with his lawyers, Devlin (Dana Delany) knows her case against Potter just fell apart and she's furious.

Anyone who thought that EZ Reyes was going to have a happy ending wasn't paying attention to this story. That night at the table, Angel makes a passionate speech about brotherhood and loyalty. He talks about the future he wants for Maverick and that he is all Maverick has now.

But before they can officially vote Angel out, Loza interrupts. He says they've been discussing it and he and the others have something they need to take care of.

He wants to promote Nestor (Gino Vento) to a fully patched member. They vote, and EZ is happy to make it official. They bring Nestor in and cut his "prospect" patch off. A full Mayans patch is laid on his vest.

As they welcome Nestor as a full brother, Lopez (Vincent Vargas) grabs EZ. EZ is shocked as his trusted inner circle turns on him. Katie (Stella Maeve) had gone to Loza and told him EZ was the rat and that he ordered Creeper's death. EZ's past decisions have brought about his downfall.

Lopez, Loza, Bishop (Michael Irby) and Guero (Andrew Jacobs) force Angel to prove his loyalty to the club by killing EZ. If he kills EZ then he can take Maverick, who is in the other room, and go. If not, they will kill him too.

Angel can't do it. He can't hurt his brother. But EZ tells him to do it. To take Maverick and go far away. All he asks is that Angel tell Maverick about EZ someday. Angel summons all his strength and he stabs EZ. Then Loza, Lopez, Bishop and Guero stab him too.

Just yards away from where EZ is bleeding out, Sofia hears the trailer door open. She looks up smiling, ready to tell EZ they're having a baby. But it's Bottles (Alex Barone), not EZ. Bottles shoots Sofia. EZ dies without knowing how close he was to getting the family he wanted so much.

Loza, Bishop, Lopez and the others don't get to celebrate murdering EZ. The Feds descend on the Mayans clubhouse with helicopters and heavy weaponry. Cielo went to the Feds and told them enough to bring the whole club down.

The tragic tale of Mayans M.C. ends like a Shakespearean tragedy. Except for one, well two, survivors. The series ends with Angel walking on a beach at sunset holding Maverick. The Mayans name and logo tattooed on his back are blacked out.

All episodes of Mayans M.C. are available to stream on Hulu.