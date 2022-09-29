Meet the A Jazzman's Blues cast: who's who in the Netflix movie

Want to know more about the A Jazzman's Blues cast? You've come to the right place as we're exploring who plays who, and where you might've seen them before.

A Jazzman’s Blues tells the story of forbidden love that unfolds in the Deep South across 50 years, from 1937 to 1987. In it, we follow a sweet-tempered young musician (Joshua Boone) and a troubled soul (Solea Pfeiffer) who have an on-again, off-again romance, which is woven through a narrative of a family of musicians.

The movie was released on Netflix in September 2022 and is directed by Tyler Perry. There's a great cast involved with the movie, and you've no doubt seen some of them before in other movies and shows.

So read on to find more about who's who in A Jazzman’s Blues, a bit about each character, and what else these actors have starred in.

A Jazzman’s Blues cast

Joshua Boone as Bayou

In A Jazzman's Blues, Bayou was born into a family of musicians, but while he can sing, he can't play an instrument unlike his stepbrother, which has disappointed some of his family. He falls in love with a woman named Leanne, but their romance is a forbidden one due to disapproving families and racial prejudice of the time.

Bayou is played by Joshua Boone, who fans may recognize from TV shows such as MacGyver and Law & Order: SVU He has also starred in the movies Premature and Mother's Milk.

Solea Pfeiffer as Leanne

Leanne is Bayou's on-again, off-again romantic interest, and her family interferes with their relationship, forcing her to marry a well-off-Caucasian man. But despite attempts to keep them apart, their love is not shattered that easily. She's described as a "troubled soul" and has some secrets too.

Solea Pfeiffer plays Leanne, and she is best known for musical roles such as Maria in West Side Story and Eva in Evita, as well as Eliza Hamilton in the first national tour of Hamilton. She has also been featured in episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Scandal and The Good Fight.

Amirah Vann as Hattie Mae

Hattie Mae is Bayou's talented mother, who sings and does laundry to earn a living. She loves her son but the same can't be said for Bayou's stepfather and stepbrother, who do not view him the way Hattie does.

She's played by actress Amirah Vann, who is known for playing Tegan Price in How to Get Away with Murder and Zani in Star Trek: Picard, as well as appearing in Queen Sugar.

Austin Scott as Willie Earl

Willie Earl is Bayou's stepbrother, who does not like Bayou and believes he is "sensitive and slow". He is close to his father, Buster, who is now Hattie Mae's husband. Willie Earl is troubled and while a talented musician, has turned to drugs, which could explain why he resents his stepbrother Bayou.

He's played by Austin Scott, who has starred in the TV series Pose and Sistas, as well s movies like Toby Goes to Camp and Prep School.

E. Roger Mitchell as Buster

Buster is Willie Earl's biological father, and the husband of Hattie Mae, making him Bayou's stepfather. However, he is not a very nice individual and seriously favors Willie Earl over Bayou, frequently berating the latter for not being good with musical instruments, and for not being "manly" enough.

The character is played by E. Roger Mitchell, known for The Black Phone, The Walking Dead and Full Count.

