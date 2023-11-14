Meet the A Murder at the End of the World cast: who's who in the new mystery show

The main cast of A Murder at the End of the World

A good murder mystery needs a great cast of charismatic or enigmatic suspects, and that's just as true for A Murder at the End of the World, a new thriller on Hulu and Disney Plus set in the chilly wilds of Iceland.

The show centers on an amateur detective who's invited to a retreat for genius philanthropists to try and solve the climate crisis, where one of the attendees mysteriously comes down with a case of "brutal murder".

We're introduced to the wealthy host and his reticent wife, the new sleuth and her famous ex-boyfriend, and lots of conference attendees who all might be hiding a secret. So who was the murderer?

Let's meet the cast of A Murder at the End of the World, so you can decide who you think's guilty, and also work out where you recognize them from.

Emma Corrin as Darby Hart

Our lead character is Darby Hart. The daughter of a coroner and a mother who disappeared, Hart grew up around death, and also around computers which makes her a keen hacker and tech fan.

The young woman recently wrote a debut novel about a true crime cold case from her home town, and is breaking into the world of true crime. However, she's used to unsolved cold cases, and is new to the world of active investigations...

British actor Emma Corrin is undoubtedly best known for her role in hit Netflix drama The Crown, as she played a young Diana Spencer throughout the majority of the fourth season of the show.

She has more credits though, including the movies My Policeman, Lady Chatterly's Lover and Anna X. She's also set to star in Robert Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu as well as Deadpool 3.

Harris Dickinson as Bill

Bill is another true crime fan, so much so that he used to use forums to discuss the topic. There he met Darby, and they began to investigate cases together, several years before the show.

In the modern day, he's a famous street artist called FANGS, who is invited to the Icelandic retreat for unspecified reasons.

Harris Dickinson is another British actor, and he's led the cast of a few blockbusters and indie hits in the past few years including Triangle of Sadness, The King's Man, Scrapper and Where the Crawdads Sing.

Brit Marling as Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson was iconic in the early days of the internet, as a prolific hacker who created code still used to this day. However, after publishing a treatise on the sexism of the internet at the time, she got bullied off the web, and dropped off the face of the earth. Well, that's what Darby thinks, though there's evidence to the contrary. Now, she's married to "Tech King" Andy Bronson and has a child with him.

Brit Marling is an actress who has as many credits as a director and producer as in front of the camera. You may have seen her starring in The OA, Babylon and Another Earth, and she has writing credits for a few of them too.

Marling has extra credits in A Murder at the End of the World, as she's actually the creator of the show too, as well as the writer and director of the episodes. It's surprising she even had time to act in the show too!

Clive Owen as Andy Bronson

The person bringing all the attendees (and suspects) together is Andy Bronson. He's known as the "Tech King" to Darby and clearly has a lot of money. He's invented lots of tech, including his own AI assistant that he's trialing at the retreat, and wants to find a way to solve the climate crisis.

Clive Owen is yet another British actor — though the first to actually play a British character — who's been in some classic productions through the years including Gosford Park, Children of Men and Sin City. His recent credits include Gemini Man, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and American Crime Story.

Alice Braga as Sian

One of the attendees to Bronson's retreat is Sian. She knows the host well, but she's known to our lead Darby as she's the only woman who's set foot on the moon. Nowadays, she's doing research into building colonies on the rocky body.

Alice Braga is a Brazilian actress who's been in some big Hollywood sci-fi movies. She's been in I Am Legend, Elysium, Predators, The Suicide Squad and Repo Man, as well as some non-sci-fi projects like City of God, On The Road and Soul. That's quite a resume!

Joan Chen as Lu Mei

Another person invited to Ronson's conference is Lu Mei, and the first thing we hear about her is that she vomits a lot when flying. That's not why she was invited though — she actually builds smart cities in China, which could prove useful to Bronson as a techy man.

Joan Chen is a Chinese actress and she has credits from that country as well as the US. You may recognize her from Twin Peaks, Netflix's Marco Polo or the 1995 Judge Dredd movie.

Jermaine Fowler as Martin

Martin is one of the retreat attendees who isn't a scientist or researcher, but an artist like Darby and Bill. He's a filmmaker and one with a particular interest in true crime. In fact, he's reading Darby's book when he meets her.

Jermaine Fowler is a US actor with a long list of recent credits. In the live-action world, he's starred in The Blackening, The Drop, Coming 2 America, Sorry to Bother You and many episodes of The Eric Andre Show. He's also a prolific voice actor, voicing characters in BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.