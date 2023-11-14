How to watch A Murder at the End of the World: stream the mystery thriller now

A Murder at the End of the World brings us tech trillionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) – the kind of guy that reckons he can solve the climate crisis by hashing out a few blue-sky theories over dinners with an assemblage of the planet's foremost luminaries. It's an ostensibly sincere idea if a touch delusional, though the involvement of hacker and amateur detective Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) feels instructive, as does the setting: a secluded hotel deep in the Icelandic freeze...

You can watch A Murder at the End of the World from Tuesday, November 14 on Hulu in the US and via the Star section of Disney Plus in the UK, Australia and elsewhere.

The brainchild of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who created The OA – which was inexplicably canceled in spite of its outstanding reviews and dedicated following – A Murder at the End of the World is more grounded in reality than their previous project, focusing on technological concerns including climate change, AI, surveillance and data, while taking cues from Glass Onion and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Having made a name for herself with a written account detailing how she and her then-boyfriend Bill Farrah (Harris Dickinson) outsmarted a serial killer when they were teenagers, Darby reluctantly accepts the invitation to rub shoulders with the pageant of uber-wealthy scholars in Andy's circle, a number that includes scientists, astronauts, smart city developers and, to her immense surprise, Bill.

And when a suspicious death is brushed under the carpet, Darby realizes that she must acclimate to get to the heart of what's really going on. This seven-part mystery will keep you guessing to the end, so read on below as we explain how to watch A Murder at the End of the World online now – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch A Murder at the End of the World in the US

A Murder at the End of the World is exclusive to Hulu in the US, with the first two episodes set to land on the platform at the same time on Tuesday, November 14.

After that, a new episode will come out each Tuesday, with the seven-parter wrapping up on December 19.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan, or $17.99 per month for its ad-free one. And both plans offer a 30-day FREE trial to new subscribers. Some people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle too: at $9.99 you get Hulu and Disney Plus, while $14.99 per month gets you those two and live sports and more with ESPN Plus.

A new app combining Disney Plus and Hulu will be released in December, though it will only be available to people who subscribe to both streaming services.

How to watch A Murder at the End of the World in the UK

In the UK, you can watch A Murder at the End of the World on Disney Plus, which is where many FX/Hulu shows land. There are seven episodes in total, the first two of which will hit the streamer on Tuesday, November 14. The following five will follow a weekly release pattern.

Disney Plus currently has three separate subscription plans: the ad-supported Standard With Ads option at £4.99 per month, the ad-free Standard plan for £7.99 or £79.90 annually, and the Premium level plan, which costs £10.99 or £109.90 per year.

How to watch A Murder at the End of the World in Australia

You can watch A Murder at the End of the World in Australia by signing up to the Disney Plus streaming service, which costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

The first two episodes of the show will be available to watch on the streamer on day one, Tuesday, November 14. After that, one new episode will come out each Tuesday.

