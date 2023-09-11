My Mum, Your Dad cast: Meet the dating show contestants

The My Mum, Your Dad cast are heading into the retreat in search of love tonight at 9 pm on ITV2.

My Mum, Your Dad is an ITV dating series from the team behind Love Island. Unlike that iconic dating series, this new format is designed to provide a different group of people with a second chance at finding love.

Across ten episodes, and with Davina McCall in the hosting seat, the new series will follow our group of parents as they head into a luxury country home and try to find their perfect match.

Below, you can find out a little bit more info about the My Mum, Your Dad cast, including all the parents who are searching for love in the retreat plus their grown-up kids who nominated them for the show (and who will secretly be playing matchmaker in the background!).

Meet the My Mum, Your Dad cast

Parents

Monique

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 50

From: Winchmore Hill, London

Occupation: Therapist/Student

Nominated by: Taiya

Monique said her dating history has 'been disappointing and disheartening with poor judgement'. Since she describes herself as an 'eternal optimist', it sounds like Monique sees My Mum, Your Dad as a great opportunity to try and find her perfect match. Asked what excites her most about My Mum, Your Dad, she said: "The opportunity to meet hand-picked people and have them be matched to me as a person, based on what I require and need."

Sharon

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 53

From: Sunderland

Occupation: Safeguarding and Welfare Officer (in Education)

Nominated by: Tia

Sharon said she'd 'lost all confidence' in herself before the show and said she could sum up her dating life with just one word: 'sad'. However, she's still approaching the show with an open mind. Asked what the most exciting part of My Mum, Your Dad is, she said: "Doing something so far out of my comfort zone is exciting, and the possibility of meeting someone special, but to open doors to new friendships as well."

Caroline

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 51

From: South Lanarkshire

Occupation: Tech advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic

Nominated by: Karli

Caroline said she was very shocked to be put forward for My Mum, Your Dad, but is looking forward to heading into the retreat. Despite saying she's always been quite happy being single, Caroline made it pretty clear what she's looking forward to in the retreat. She said the most exciting thing about being in the My Mum, Your Dad cast was: "meeting new people, building relationships and connections, whether it's romantic or not!"

Natalie

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 44

From: Bournemouth

Occupation: Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach

Nominated by: Kaliel

Natalie says she is 'adventurous, deep and outgoing', and has called her dating history 'a colourful shambles'. Here's hoping her time in the retreat will be different! Asked what excites her the most about the show, she said: "New experiences that help me grow as a person really excite me! The potential of meeting someone too and being able to spend time around male energy, and not having to do it through a screen!"

Paul

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 47

From: London (but lives in Bath)

Occupation: Owner of a decorating company

Nominated by: Mazey

Chilled businessman Paul said that, whilst he's not been too unlucky in love, his issue has been not opening up, and he's never quite managed to find "the one". However, he said he was over the moon to be nominated, and is looking forward to 'the unknown.... and the potential of meeting someone' in the retreat!

Clayton

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 57

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Pastoral Support Officer

Nominated by: Christian

Clayton says he's got a cheeky side to him but also prides himself on being straight-talking, and thinks his son want to see him re-light his fire. Asked what the most exciting part of being in the My Mum, Your Dad cast was, he said: "It gives people an opportunity to see a side of me they haven’t seen before. It’s equally exciting because I’m doing something with Christian and it’s a nice vibe for him to be dropping me off to search for love."

Roger

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 59

From: Derbyshire

Occupation: Postman

Nominated by: Jess

Postman Roger's wife sadly passed 18 months prior to his taking part in the show, and he really wasn't interested in meeting anyone. However, he said he's joined the My Mum, Your Dad cast 'to get some confidence'.

Asked why his daughter nominated him for the series, Roger said: "She's a lovely girl. Her mum was really thoughtful in everything - she could plan things to a detail - and Jess has got that. She is so thoughtful and it was just a lovely thing for her to say, ‘Dad, look, we understand that you’re struggling and it’s been hard and we know that you’ve got a lot of love to give and we’re OK if you were to see someone else’. So much so that she put me forward. They just wanted me to know they'd be happy to see me with someone else and just want me to be happy."

Elliott

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 53

From: Essex

Occupation: P.E. teacher/football coach

Nominated by: Zachary

Elliott cryptically described his dating history as 'colourful', and joked that he thinks his son nominated him for the show because he wants rid of him. He thinks he's easy to talk to on a date, and is excited to switch things up in his life. "It's something different", he said. "My life has turned into the same routine of getting up, brushing teeth, going to work, cooking dinner, going to the gym and going to bed. That is kind of it. I couldn’t see any real change to that and then this opportunity came up. I don’t know why, but for some reason it’s something I feel I need to do."

Kids

Taiya

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 21

From: North London

Occupation: Student

Parent: Monique

Taiya said her mother was 'flirty, fun and gorgeous' and hopes she'll find someone who meets Monique's high standards. Asked why she nominated her mother for the show, Taiya said: "I nominated my mum because I think she deserves love! She’s put everything aside to raise me and my sister for so many years so I thought now is my mum’s time."

Tia

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 24

From: Sunderland

Occupation: Social Media Influencer

Parent: Sharon

Social media influencer thinks her mother has been extremely unlucky in love to date and always attracts the wrong guys. She nominated her mum for My Mum, Your Dad because she thinks it's 'finally her time to be happy', adding: "I think she’s put herself on the backburner to bring up myself and my sister. In the last few years I feel like she’s given up on love, so she didn’t want to try anymore. I hope putting her forward will be the push she needs to put herself first."

Karli

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 20

From: South Lanarkshire

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Parent: Caroline

Similar to Tia, Karli said her mum doesn't seem to have much luck with guys. So, she thought she would step in! Asked what she hopes her mother will get out of the experience, she said: "To go out dating a bit more, and try to meet new people and put herself out there."

Kaliel

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 20

From: Bournemouth

Occupation: Gas & Plumbing Apprentice

Parent: Natalie

Kaliel is hoping My Mum, Your Dad will help his mum Natalie find a life partner to settle down with. Asked why he nominated her, he said: "Because I wanted her to find someone and be happy. I saw it advertised and I thought it would be perfect for her."

Mazey

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 21

From: Bath

Occupation: Student

Parent: Paul

Mazey has two hopes for her dad, Paul. Not only does she want him to meet someone, she also wants him to grow himself. Asked why she nominated him for the show, she said: "I want to see him settled. The way he was dating before wasn't working. I wanted him to date outside of the box."

Christian

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 35

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Graphic artist/Warehouse Employee

Parent: Clayton

Christian has high hopes for his dad in the retreat. He described Clayton as a guy who's a good laugh but also someone who'll be there for you 'until the end', and is hopeful he will find love from taking part in the show.

Jess

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 29

From: Derbyshire

Occupation: Network Rail Planner

Parent: Roger

Jess said that the decision to nominate her father for the show was a joint decision between herself and her brother and sister, just to confirm that they were happy for him to start dating if he wanted to, given their situation. She's hoping that he'll get all the awkward bits of dating life out the way in the more controlled environment of the My Mum, Your Dad retreat.

Zachary

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 21

From: Essex

Occupation: Student

Parent: Elliott

Zachary describes his father as 'extremely caring, passionate, heartfelt, decent looking and active', and is hoping he finds someone who has very similar values in life. He also said he feels his dad is a 'a massive overthinker', but thinks Elliott deserves to find what he called the 'end stages' of love: settling down and getting married.

My Mum, Your Dad starts airing at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX from Monday, September 11, with new episodes airing weeknights in the same slot for the next two weeks.