Netflix has a great movie for Silo fans… and it even stars Tim Robbins

Fans of Apple TV Plus's post-dystopian hit, Silo, had their appetites well and truly whetted for the second season when the streamer released preview footage and stills last month. But with the release date yet to be confirmed and looking likely for 2025, there's a long wait ahead.

Last month's taster showed Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) venturing outside the silo for the first time, but also pointed to Bernard (Tim Robbins), the steely-eyed bureaucrat who rules with a rod of iron, encouraging the residents to believe they could leave safely. Usually seen playing either the nice guy or somebody who's down on his luck — he won an Oscar for Mystic River (2003) — the role is something of a departure for Robbins. Single-minded in his lust for power, he cuts a smart but distant figure, one you definitely wouldn’t trust. Head to Netflix and you can find him suited and booted again, but this time with a clear moral compass.

In Dark Waters (2019), he's the head of a law firm that takes on a legal case that could, ultimately, ruin the company completely. The frontman is played by Mark Ruffalo, a dogged lawyer chasing justice for a community blighted by chemical poisoning. And, while Robbins is once again in the background for most of the film, his presence is still commanding and full of authority. Unlike his Silo alter-ego, however, he's initially conflicted and eventually decides to put his company on the line in favor of doing the right thing, which means taking on one of the world's chemical giants. His speech which galvanizes the board into action is short — but memorable for its passion.

Silo is likely back next year (Image credit: apple tv+)

Todd Haynes' corporate drama, which often plays out like a thriller, is miles away from the romance of Carol (2015) or the Douglas Sirk world of Far From Heaven (2002). Based on a true story, Dark Waters’ central role is tailor-made for Ruffalo, while the assembled cast of Anne Hathaway, Bill Camp, Bill Pullman and Mare Winningham, along with Robbins, drift in and out of the action. The film's constant conscience may be Ruffalo, simply because he’s always there, but it's Robbins who provides the essential support he needs and, ultimately, gives the lawyers a much-needed kick in the right direction.

You can enjoy the first season of Silo now on Apple TV Plus.