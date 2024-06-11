Apple TV Plus unveils 5 anticipated returning shows including more Slow Horses

It's been a very slow summer for new TV shows but Apple TV Plus has shown us the light at the end of the tunnel by revealing first-look footage at loads of its upcoming new TV shows and movies.

On Monday, June 10, Apple shared a video called 'Coming to Apple TV+' which shows clips from 12 new shows and movies it's got coming soon; one of these is actually already out (that's Dark Matter) and another is out tomorrow (Presumed Innocent) but the rest are totally brand new, and in most cases this footage is never-before-seen too.

The most exciting news comes from first looks at not one, not two but five shows returning. These are the return of Severance, Silo, Shrinking and Pachinko, all for second seasons, and Slow Horses season 4.

This is massive news for TV fans, especially given that Severance is one of Apple's big hits and watchers have been waiting a long time to return to the world. Footage for all of the shows is pretty brief, especially for Slow Horses and Shrinking, but it's a welcome glimpse for people who can't wait to return to the stories.

When will these shows return? Pachinko's new season is due to land on Friday, August 23 while Severance and Silo are marked on Apple's website as "coming soon" and Slow Horses and Shrinking haven't been updated to mention the return at all.

Elsewhere in the video we saw footage from two new shows (I won't include Dark Matter and Presumed Innocent for reasons I mentioned above). First is the anticipated Natalie Portman period crime drama Lady in the Lake, which we heard about earlier in the year and have seen early images for already. This is set to land on Friday, July 19. Then there's Bad Monkey which I hadn't seen mention of on Apple's website before — it's a crime comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Jodie Turner-Smith which will land on Wednesday, August 14.

Finally, there are new clips from three movies which were all previously announced.

First up is Fly Me to the Moon, a comedy about the space race starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum which is releasing in theaters on Friday, July 12, with no word of when it'll come to Apple. Then there's The Instigators with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, a crime drama about a heist that goes wrong which has a release date of Friday, August 9 (it's not clear if this is for theaters or on Apple TV Plus). Finally we have Wolfs which reunites Ocean's 11 stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a crime comedy about two lone wolfs forced to work together. It'll hit theaters on Friday, September 20 and will presumably release on Apple at some point down the line.

As a fan of Apple's sci-fi I'm glad to see first looks at Severance and Silo, with the latter promising some big set pieces and drama, but it's sad to see a lack of Foundation season 3 footage which suggests that won't be here for a while yet.