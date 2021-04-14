Midsomer fans will be getting new episodes in May 2021.

Here’s what’s new on BritBox in May 2021. Don’t forget we also have a full list of BritBox shows if you want to check out everything available on the service.

May is a big month for BritBox with a huge amount of new content coming to the service, including Secrets of the Krays, a documentary about the infamous gangsters. Meanwhile, detective fans will be treated to new episodes of Midsomer Murders and the first two series of New Tricks.

Also, BritBox will be releasing the first two episodes of its original thriller The Beast Must Die, starring Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris.

May 1

The following films are added:

Mr Nice (2010)

The Secret of Marrowbone (2017)

Raining Stones (1993)

With Or Without You (1999)

Late Night Shopping (2001)

True Blue (1996)

Remember Me? (1997)

Singleton’s Pluck (1984)

May 6

Revealed: Jack the Ripper: Tabloid Killer

River — 2015 detective series starring Stellan Skarsgård, Nicola Walker and Lesley Manville.

Legend (2015)

Britain’s Forgotten Serial Killer: Trevor Hardy (2017)

May 13

Secrets of the Krays (2021) - Exclusive to BritBox

BritBox promises “an in-depth look at the most famous gangsters in British history; Secrets of the Krays will feature revelatory interviews with those who knew the Krays best, including former gang members, relatives and family friends…”.

English National Opera Collection (various including the English National Opera’s productions of Carmen and The Barber of Seville).

Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries Series 9 (2021)

Midsomer Murders Series 21 episodes 3&4 (2020)

New Tricks Series 1&2 (2003-2005)

Fergie's Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story (2021)

May 20

Da Ali G Show (2000)

Wycliffe Series 1&2 (1994-1995)

The City and The City (2018)

May 27

The Beast Must Die episodes 1&2 released (2021) - Exclusive to BritBox

Midsomer Murders Series 22 episodes 1&2 (2021)

Dead Pixels Series 2 (2021)

Adult Material (2020)

The Runaway (2011)