'McDonald and Dodds' Season 2 — US release date announced, cast, plot, and all you need to know

McDonald and Dodds Season 2 sees Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins return as the unlikely crime-fighting duo.

Following the huge success of the first, the pair are back for more adventures.

McDonald and Dodds Season 2 will be released on BritBox in the US on Tuesday 3 August. Meanwhile, UK fans can watch the series on the ITV Hub or on BritBox.

What’s the plot?

The new series is again set in picturesque Bath. Ambitious McDonald (Tala Gouveia) now has more faith in her quietly brilliant partner Dodds (Jason Watkins) after they cracked two cases in the previous series.

The first episode is called The Man Who Wasn’t There. It follows a group of famous friends — who live together — whose careers started to take off in the 1980s. When they go on a surprise hot air balloon trip, they’re joined by their other housemate Frankie. But Frankie doesn’t make it out of the hot air balloon alive…

The story has been filmed in the West Country. ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “We’re delighted with the audience reaction to the first series of McDonald and Dodds. The two characters couldn’t be further apart, which is what makes the series so intriguing to watch. They shouldn’t have chemistry, but they do, and they work brilliantly in partnership which is testimony to Robert’s script and Tala and Jason for bringing McDonald & Dodds to life.”

What’s the cast of McDonald and Dodds Season 2?

Sarah Parish will guest star (Photo by Mauro Fagiani/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins return in the leading roles. Guest stars include Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett, Sarah Parish, Martin Kemp, Rob Brydon and Rhashan Stone