New on Netflix April 20-26: our expert picks 7 TV shows and movies to check out

We're circumnavigating the globe thanks to the movies and shows that are new on Netflix this week, with no two new additions hailing from the same country. We've got competitions, dramas, comedies and documentaries for you to watch.

Every week here at What to Watch we look through the upcoming release slate of Netflix to see what the world's biggest streamer has to watch, in order to curate a list of what you might be interested in. This week, we're looking at Netflix Originals released between Saturday, April 20 and Friday, April 26.

The movies and shows chosen by our streaming expert this week are ones that either have a lot of buzz around them, or could end up being some of the streamer's most watched for the week, given what often does well on Netflix.

Even more so than most weeks, these new releases come from all over the world, so let's get your metaphorical passport in order and find you something to watch...

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Historical Italian action show lands on Tuesday, April 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

We begin the week with a period action drama from Italy, set in the mid-1800s just after the Risorgimento of the country.

Brigands: The Quest for Gold follows a woman who flees her village to join a crew of bandits, which she quickly becomes the leader of. Then she leads this outlaw band to steal a load of gold, and in order to do this she has to put them up against other outlaw crews as well as other enemies.

All of Brigands: The Quest for Gold will hit Netflix at the same time on Tuesday, April 23.

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?

German competition show arrives on Tuesday, April 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

While last week was jam-packed with Netflix competition shows, we've got more this week, though this new one has a plot synopsis startlingly like Don't Hate the Player from a week ago.

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? is a German competition show in which a group of strangers need to make friends or enemies in order to advance from a barebones jungle start towards a luxury villa, where €100,000 awaits the winner.

You'll be able to watch Fight for Paradise on Netflix on Tuesday, April 23.

Deliver Me

Swedish crime drama arrives on Wednesday, April 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our next Euro TV show comes to us from Sweden, and it sounds a lot darker than the previous two.

Deliver Me is about two children who join a violent gang in a dilapidated town, and find themselves in over their heads. The show looks at these two as danger looms over them, as well as the community and society that pushed them this far.

All episodes of Deliver Me arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, April 24.

City Hunter

Japanese action comedy movie lands on Thursday, April 25.

(Image credit: Netflix)

We travel from Europe to Japan for City Hunter, based on a popular manga series of the same name.

The show is about a detective, gunslinger and lady's man called Ryo Saeba who works investigating Tokyo's criminal underbelly. But when Saeba's former partner is killed, the man has to team up with the deceased's sister to work out what happened.

This movie is arguably Netflix's biggest release this week, and you can watch it from Thursday, April 25.

Dead Boy Detectives

Fantasy detective show lands on Thursday, April 25.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now we move over to the US for Dead Boy Detectives, which is a spin-off show of The Sandman that proved popular on the streamer several years ago.

It follows Edwin and Charles who, as the name suggests, are dead. That doesn't stop them investigating mysteries of a paranormal nature, putting them up against witches, mystics and Death itself.

Tune into Netflix on Thursday, April 25 to watch Dead Boy Detectives.

Goodbye Earth

South Korean disaster series crashes to Earth on Friday, April 26

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's the end of the world in Netflix's new Goodbye Earth from South Korea, which also has a very similar premise to a previous Original.

In the show, Earth has 200 days before being obliterated by an asteroid. Instead of humanity agreeing Don't Look Up (if you'll pardon the pun), everyone panics and riots. However in the midst of the doom and gloom, the residents of one city decide to remain optimistic.

All 12 episodes of Goodbye Earth come to Netflix on Friday, April 26.

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Healthy eating documentary releases on Friday, April 26

We've travelled the world for this week's shows, but let's end on something informational and useful with this documentary movie.

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut helps you understand better the role of the gut in your body's ecosystem. It'll let you know what's good to eat to strengthem your gut biome, why it helps, and what positive benefits you'll see.

You'll be able to stream Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut on Netflix on Friday, April 26.