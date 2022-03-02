‘Our House’ star Tuppence Middleton: ‘It has been heart-wrenching to film!’

Fi (Tuppence Middleton) get the shock of her life in 'Our House'.

Our House is an addictive new thriller heading to ITV later this month.

Based on Louise Candlish’s best-selling novel, the four-part drama, airing nightly from Monday, March 7 to Thursday, March 10 at 9pm, stars Downton Abbey’s Tuppence Middleton as mum-of-two Fi Lawson, who arrives home one day to find another family moving into her house without her knowledge.

As she struggles to get hold of her estranged husband Bram (Line of Duty's Martin Compston) to find out what is going on, the action flashes back to explore how their marriage fell apart and the terrible mistakes and decisions that have led to this point.

We chatted to Tuppence Middleton to find out more about Our House…

'Our House' is full of cliffhangers and shocks. What drew you?

“So many people have been through divorce but we don't see this enough on television, how difficult it is, and how does that work when it goes wrong and you have to pick up the pieces? But there’s also a Hitchcock-y feel of an ordinary life becoming a mystery that unravels slowly. There are lots of twists and turns. I really didn't see anything coming!”

How do you see Fi?

“Ordinarily, Fi is practical and not emotional but you see her world unravel and we watch her spiral into despair. She can't get hold of Bram, she has no idea how someone can sell your property from under you without you realising. It's just total panic. She's lost everything."

Fi's husband Bram (Martin Compston) has troubles in 'Our House'. (Image credit: ITV)

What is her relationship like with Bram?

“They're very different people. Bram made a terrible mistake that has cost him his family and he deeply regrets it and wants to fight for the relationship. They're doing this thing called ‘bird nesting’ where you share custody and each spend some time living in the house with the kids and some time living in a separate property so that you don't disrupt the family too much.”

New man Toby (Rupert Penry-Jones) charms Fi in 'Our House'. (Image credit: ITV)

A new man, Toby, played by Whitechapel's Rupert Penry-Jones, enters Fi’s life, what impact does he have?

“Toby comes along when she needs happiness. He's kind, charming and very different from Bram, he seems sensible and together and everything she's been looking for. But she's torn because part of her still loves her husband and it becomes this love triangle. It throws a real spanner into the works…”

Has 'Our House' been emotional to film?

“Yes, it's all really heart-wrenching! There are difficult scenes to do and it's a complex story to tell. But I'm lucky to have Martin and Rupert there, because they're such pros and they’re lovely to act opposite.”

Our House airs each night on ITV from Monday, March 7 to Thursday, March 10 at 9pm and will air in the US at a later date.