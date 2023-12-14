Rebel Moon cast — who's who in Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic

Ready to see the Rebel Moon cast in action in one of the biggest new movies of the year?

Zack Snyder's epic space fantasy Rebel Moon transports us to a peaceful corner of the universe for a galaxy-hopping quest that sees a ragtag group of rebel warriors coming together to fight back against their ruthless oppressors, the Imperium of Motherworld. It's getting a limited theatrical release but is coming to Netflix on December 22.

To tell a story of this scale, he's assembled an impressive ensemble cast packed full of famous faces. Below, you can find out a little bit more info about the stars that make up the Rebel Moon cast, including who plays each character and where else you might have seen them.

Sofia Boutella as Kora

(Image credit: Clay Enos/Netflix )

Sofia Boutella leads the Rebel Moon cast as Kora, a villager who is taken in by a peaceful farming community on the moon of Veldt. She has deserted the Imperium but finds herself being forced to leave her new home behind in order to put together a group of warriors capable of defending the moon from those same Imperial tormentors.

Where else have you seen Sofia Boutella? Boutella has previously appeared in Atomic Blonde, Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Mummy, SAS Rogue Heroes, Modern Love, Star Trek: Beyond, and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Charlie Hunnam as Kai

(Image credit: Clay Enos/Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam plays Kai, a Han Solo-esque mercenary pilot who's spaceship is set to be a key part of Kora's quest. Netflix describes him as a "down-and-dirty hustler" who is no stranger to a scrap, or any other form of hostile negotiation.

Where else have you seen Charlie Hunnam? Hunnam is probably best known for playing Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. Aside from that, he fronted Apple TV Plus' adaptation of Shantaram, and has also starred in movies like The Gentlemen, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Lost City of Z, Pacific Rim and Green Street.

Michiel Huisman as Gunnar

(Image credit: Clay Enos/Netflix)

Michiel Huisman is on board as Gunnar. He's a farmer from Veldt with little knowledge of the wider universe, but he still decides to join Kora on her quest. In the process, he might just develop a newfound sense of courage to face down the Imperium in the oncoming fight.

Where else have you seen Michiel Huisman? Huisman is likely best known to many for playing Daenerys Targaryen's consort, Daario Naharis, in Game of Thrones. He's also starred in Echo 3, A Boy Called Christmas, Angela Black, The Flight Attendant, The Haunting of Hill House, Orphan Black, Nashville, and Treme, among others.

Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble

(Image credit: Justin Lubin/Netflix)

Ed Skrein plays the villain of the piece, Admiral Atticus Noble. Admiral Noble is a ruthless Imperium enforced who touches down on Veldt in search of rebels who threaten the evil empire.

Where else have you seen Ed Skrein? Skrein has appeared in All the Light We Cannot See, Midway, Alita: Battle Angel, Deadpool, Game of Thrones, The Sweeney and Ill Manors.

Djimon Hounsou as Titus

(Image credit: Clay Enos/Netflix)

Hounsou stars as General Titus, a gladiator who was once employed by the Imperium. Kora and Co. find him fighting for sport in an arena and set about trying to convince him to use his martial prowess to fight back against the very same people who molded him into a warrior.

Where else have you seen Djimon Hounsou? Hounsou has appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, Amistad, Gran Turismo, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The King's Man, Captain Marvel, Blood Diamond, Wayward Pines, Constantine, Heroes, Eragon, and Alias, among many others.

Staz Nair as Tarak

(Image credit: Chris Strother/Netflix)

Staz Nair plays Tarak, a noble indentured servant who shares a deep bond with a flying creature known as a bennu. Snyder has teased that we'll learn more of his backstory in Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver.

Where else have you seen Staz Nair? Nair has appeared in Humans, Krypton, Game of Thrones and is probably best known for playing William Dey in Supergirl.

Doona Bae as Nemesis

(Image credit: Netflix)

Doona Bae is also part of the Rebel Moon cast. She plays Nemesis, a cyborg swordswoman who uses her mechanical hands to wield molten-metal weapons to devastating effect. She's more than happy to join Kora's gang of misfits, though she does have to contend with a massive spider-like creature called Harmada before she does so.

Where else have you seen Doona Bae? Bae has appeared in Cloud Atlas, The Silent Sea, Kingdom, Matrimonial Chaos, Sense8, Jupiter Ascending, and The Host, among others.

Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe

(Image credit: Clay Enos/Netflix)

Rebel Moon has reunited Zack Snyder with Ray Fisher, who plays Darrian Bloodaxe, a rebel who has been leading guerrilla assaults against the Imperium with his sister.

Where else have you seen Ray Fisher? Fisher is likely best known for playing the role of Cyborg in Snyder's Batman v Superman and Justice League movies, but he's also appeared in Women of the Movement and True Detective.

Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cleopatra Coleman plays Darrian's sister, Devra Bloodaxe. Like her brother, she's just as committed to fighting back against the Imperium oppressors, but it seems she isn't quite as keen to be tangled up in Veldt's concerns.

Where else have you seen Cleopatra Coleman? Coleman has previously starred in Cobweb, Infinity Pool, Dopesick, Sorry For Your Loss, In the Shadow of the Moon, The Last Man on Earth, White Famous, The Elephant Princess, and Neighbours, among others.

E. Duffy as Milius

(Image credit: Netflix)

Newcomer E. Duffy plays Milius, a refugee from the Bloodaxes' home who is already fighting against Motherworld, as their world has already fallen to the Imperium.

Rebel Moon is E. Duffy's first feature film.

Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anthony Hopkins is also part of the Rebel Moon cast. He's lending his voice to "Jimmy" (full designation, JC-1435). Jimmy is an ancient robot knight who defended a now-slain king, though he's since faded into a more peaceful existence. Dustin Ceithamer performed the role on-screen.

Where else have you seen Anthony Hopkins? As a two-time Academy Award-winning actor, Hopkins likely needs no introduction, but you may know him from everything from The Silence of the Lambs, The Father, Westworld, as the MCU's Odin, Nixon, Hitchcock, Amistad, The Two Popes, The Remains of the Day or countless other projects on stage and screen.

Who else is in the Rebel Moon cast?

Jena Malone as Harmada

Corey Stoll as Sindri

Fra Fee as Balisarius

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire is in theaters from Friday 15 December and is streaming on Netflix from December 22.