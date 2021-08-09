Romesh Ranganathan on becoming the new 'A League of their Own' host: 'There's a rugby-inspired pie-throwing competition!'

Romesh Ranganathan hosts the new series of A League of Their Own alongside Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff.

Romesh Ranganathan is stepping into James Corden’s shoes as the comedian takes on hosting duties for Season 16 of A League of Their Own on Sky One (soon to be Sky Max).

Here, Romesh tells us what it's like to be the new host working alongside former footballer Jamie Redknapp and England cricket legend Freddie Flintoff. He'll also give us the heads up on this season’s special guests are and why he thinks the show is still so popular after all these years…

Romesh, you hosted some A League of Their Own shows last time and now you’re hosting the whole series. How’s it been?

Romesh Ranganathan says: "I’ve loved being a panellist on League and so to step up to host is a proper honour. I would love to say Freddie and Jamie Redknapp have more respect for me now, but if anything they have more of a go at me for getting above my station."

What are you hoping to bring to the role?

"The ideal host of a TV show is like the host of a dinner party – to make it easy for people to chat. James was great at that, and I hope to do the same. Above and beyond that, I will just be myself – which is either great or terrible news for viewers."

How do you feel now that you won’t have to be taking part in the games?

"I’m delighted that I don’t have to humiliate myself by doing the games. I would say, however, that I did have a go at one of them and humiliated myself more than I ever have before. The producers pointed out that one of their favourite things about the show is that I am rubbish at everything and so they have found ways to keep showcasing that."

It's a tight fit for Romesh in episode 1. (Image credit: Sky)

Who can we expect to see this series?

"We’ve an amazing line up this year. I was particularly excited to have Josh Taylor on as he’s a properly brilliant boxer. You never know if sports stars are going to be able to take a joke, but he was completely unoffendable."

Lots of guests keep coming back. Who are your favourites?

"Alan Carr is always brilliant, and him attempting the final challenge of this series might be the funniest thing I have ever seen on the show."

What’s your favourite moment of this series?

"There's a rugby-inspired pie throwing competition which is as sophisticated and nuanced as it sounds."

You can see A League of Their Own Season 16 start on Sky One (note: the channel is soon to become Sky Max) from Thursday August 19 at 9pm. The series runs weekly as per usual.