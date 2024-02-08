Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale exclusive clip: Sarah understands Abigail's plan

The season finale of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale airs Thursday, February 8, and things are coming to a head in the small community that has been turned upside down by a tragic death, horrific accusations, a guilt-ridden mother looking for revenge and a witch hunt against a mother and daughter. What to Watch has an exclusive clip from the season finale featuring a heated confrontation between Sarah (Elaine Cassidy) and Abigail (Amy de Bhrun).

Take a look at the clip below:

Here's the description for Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale episode 7, the season finale: "In the season finale, with Sanctuary cut off from the outside world, Abigail has free rein to exact the ultimate revenge on Sarah and Harper."

As you can see in the clip, Sarah has been arrested and Abigail is in Sarah's jail cell trying to get her to admit that she's at fault for what's been happening in the town. Sarah sees through this ploy all too easily; she knows that Abigail is only trying to assuage her own guilt for blaming Sarah and Harper when she knows full-well that they're innocent.

Abigail has been searching for answers about her son's tragic death, but when he's accused of sexual assault by Sarah's daughter, she starts pivoting to protect her son's reputation. As Sarah points out in the clip, Abigail is turning against people who were close to her, like family, and now she's trying to make herself feel better by forcing a fake confession from Sarah. It's horrid enough on its own, but what's worse is that Sarah and Abigail were best friends, and Sarah helped Abigail through some unbearably tough times. The fact that she's turning on her now is the ultimate betrayal.

Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale is described as "a bewitching crime drama" in What to Watch's review. On its own, it's a crime drama par excellence, but when you add in a little bit of witchcraft it transforms into something even more powerful. It's the very definition of must-watch television.

New episodes of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale are available to stream every Thursday on AMC Plus and Sundance Now.