Social Currency cast: who's who in the Netflix reality series

Social Currency is an Indian Netflix series

The show sees eight popular influencers moving into a luxury villa for three weeks, where they're quickly told they have to abandon their phones and their followers so they can be sent out into the real world.

Inside, they were given fresh devices and accounts, with zero followers, and they'll be heading out into the world to take on all manner of trials whilst trying to rebuild their online presence. Only one of them will be crowned "Top Influencer" and walk away with the grand prize of 5 million rupees.

Here's just a little bit more info about the Social Currency cast

Meet the Social Currency cast: Bhavin Bhanushali

Singer Bhavin is the contestant with the biggest following as he headed into the Social Currency villa. In the trailer, he says "my life's belief is that God has sent me to win people's hearts", so he'll definitely be looking to build up that new following quick!

Sakshi Chopra

Sakshi is a singer-songwriter from LA. She describes herself as 'the type of influencer that is a free spirit' and says 'I live life on my own terms'. Hopefully that attitude won't cause her to clash with her fellow competitors...

Parth Laghate

Parth is an actor with over four million followers. He says he's "like a small kid that never wants to grow up", but makes it clear that he's very interested in exploring a new side of himself in his introduction to the show.

Vagmita Singh

Vagmita is a screenwriter turned digital content creator. In the teaser trailer for Social Currency, she confidently tells us that she's got what it takes to take the crown and win the show.

Mridul Madhok

Mridul's sense of style impressed the others when he walked into the villa and introduced himself as "a proper influencer influencer".

He said his main motives for taking part in the show were to gain and experience and to win. In a teaser for the series, he also said he "just can't live without talking", which is sure to cause some drama in the villa!

Ruhi Singh

Ruhi is an actor, entrepreneur, influencer and former Miss India. In her promo for the show, she describes herself as having always been 'pretty much a one-woman army' and "100% self-made", and decided to take part in Social Currency in the hope it would lead her to even bigger opportunities.

Rowhi Rai

Rowhi is an influencer who shares content across a variety of social platforms. In her introduction to the Social Currency villa, she makes it clear she's applied for the show for one reason: to have fun!

Aakash Mehta

Aakash is a comedian, musician, and podcaster who describes his approach to the show as being "a very tame wildcard". He starts the series with the lowest follower count before the competition gets underway; will he manage to outdo the other influencers?

You can see the contestants in action in the Social Currency promo video below:

The first full series of Social Currency is available to stream on Netflix.