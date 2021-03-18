Thaddea Graham: 'The Irregulars keeps you on the edge of your seat!'

Netflix’s new thriller The Irregulars offers an intriguing blend of period drama and otherworldly horror as it turns the classic tales of Sherlock Holmes on their head.

Airing from Friday March 26, the eight-part series, the latest in the long history of Sherlock screen tales, centres on a group of young tearaways, led by spirited Bea, played by Us and Cursed’s Thaddea Graham.

Strapped for cash, Bea is shocked when a mysterious stranger Dr John Watson (The Witcher’s Royce Pierreson) approaches her and offers to pay the gang, known as The Irregulars, to help him and his business associate Sherlock Holmes (Killing Eve’s Henry Lloyd-Hughes) solving a disturbing case. But as the Irregulars investigate, they soon realise that a chilling supernatural force is at work and they have to fight to save the world.

We caught up with Thaddea Graham to find out more…

Thaddea on playing Bea

“Bea and her friends struggle to find money and they live in a cellar. Her sister Jessie [The Bay’s Darci Shaw] is Bea's driving force and her entire world. Bea's fiercely protective and will do anything to look after Jessie.”

The Irregulars confer: Leopold (Harrison Osterfield), Billy (Jojo Macari), Spike (McKell David), Jessie (Darci Shaw) and Bea (Thaddea Graham). (Image credit: Netflix)

Thaddea on what Bea makes of Holmes and Watson

“When Bea first meets Watson, he's sinister and not the Watson you expect, which is exciting. He tells her about his mysterious business partner and offers them money that could help Jessie. Bea doesn’t trust them, she's guarded, but this is a business deal and a means to survive.”

Thaddea on The Irregulars’ supernatural spin

“The supernatural theme separates us from the original books and adaptations that have come before. It's thrilling and keeps you on the edge of your seat. This threat is something these kids cannot comprehend. It comes out of nowhere and is massive.”

Thaddea on stunts and working with CGI monsters

“I love the stunts! I always want to do as many stunts as possible. I talked to the writer and I was like, 'Can you put more fighting in?' The stunts really help with the character because these kids have to fight, the world has made them toughen up. And it's exciting to be running away from monsters that we as actors can't see. My imagination runs wild!”

Thaddea on perfecting Bea’s unkempt look

“They have a dirt palette and mix it together and paint it on. Like real dirt, it gets stuck under your nails and it’s a pain, but actually the ears are worst. When I went home my daddy and mummy picked me up at the airport and my daddy said, ‘Your ears are filthy!’ And I said, 'It’s not real dirt, it's for my job’!”

Where can I watch The Irregulars?

All eight episodes of The Irregulars will air from Friday March 26 on Netflix.