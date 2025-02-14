The Åre Murders ending explained: Who killed Johan and why?

The Åre Murders's final episode sees Hanna and Daniel trying to rescue Rebecka from evil Ole. Meanwhile, is Ole Johan's killer? Or is someone else responsible? Here's everything that happened in the last part of the Netflix hit...

Hanna and Daniel are at the hotel where Rebecka is staying. They go to her room and see the door has been smashed in with an axe. There's no sign of her. Back at the station, Daniel and the team set up roadblocks and send up police helicopters as they search for Rebecka. Anton says they've had a lot of useless tips and one again about the van with the busted taillight (we feel this is important!). They have a sighting of Ole's car on camera but it's unclear where he's going. Hanna though insists she has to go out looking and Daniel reluctantly joins her. Hanna is upset she left Rebecka and Daniel shouts she should stop blaming herself all of the time. They agree to continue after a break and share a hug.

We see confused images that show Rebecka being held somewhere. She's crying and has blood on her. Anton provides Hanna with a potential location for Ole. Rebecka seizing her chance whacks Ole over the head with a piece of wood and makes a dash for it but when she gets outside there's a wild snowstorm and the car is locked. Hanna and Daniel arrive at the place where Ole was holding Rebecka but neither of them is there. A police helicopter circles above. The police cameras using thermal imagery manage to pick out Rebecka and Ole in the woods. Hanna gives chase. Ole catches up with Rebecka and has her pinned on the ground. Hanna reaches the scene and points her gun at Ole shouting at him to let her go. But he lifts up a rock ready to smash it down on Rebecka. However, Daniel fires his gun and hits Ole. Hanna comforts Rebecka. Daniel tries to save Ole, but he's dead.

Rebecka is safe (Image credit: Netflix)

Ole didn't kill Johan

Back at the station, they talk about hoping to find something to prove Ole killed Johan. But did he? Daniel is now in a formal procedure after using his gun.

Daniel's partner Ida returns and he says he and baby Alice had a good time! They argue and Daniel loses his temper. She tells him to get out.

Anton calls Carl and tells him they have a suspect for Johan's murder. Not sure he should be calling him. He wants to see him again. Carl invites him straight over for dinner. Anton turns out to be outside.

Hanna is writing a report about what happened at the station. Daniel turns up. Hanna says she's sorry and she should have been the one to shoot Ole. They get a strong drink and Daniel starts talking about his fight and how Ida complains he isn’t there for Alice and her. Daniel explains he feels hurt when she compares him to his father. He doesn't want to turn into him. He's struggling to be a good parent. Hanna takes his hand and tells him he's a good person. They seem to have a bit of a moment. But then they see sense and Hanna leaves.

Grip tells Hanna that they haven’t found anything to connect Ole to Johan’s murder and Ole was with the church board on the night of the killing. So, it’s not him.

Is Anton's love interest Carl the killer?

Anton is getting in a mess (Image credit: Netflix)

Anton and Cal kiss. Anton gets in his car and Carl gets into a van. And guess what? The taillight is broken! At the police station, Anton asks to talk to Hanna in private. He tells her about Carl's van and finally admits he's involved with him. He admits hooking up with Carl on the night of the murder. He said he called it off as soon as he knew about the case. "You slept with a suspect, what do you want me to do?" scolds Hanna. But after he pleads his case, she tells him to go off sick and she will say someone tipped her off about the van.

The forensics team goes over Carl's car. Hanna asks Carl what he did after Johan left the restaurant that night. He says he was working in the kitchen but Hanna says his colleagues said he left early. Carl claims he had a headache. Hanna says he was the last person to see Johan alive. Hanna says they found traces of Johan in his van. He says other people at his work have access to the van. He says he would never hurt Johan. He was his best friend. She tells him to write down the names of everyone who had access to his van. Daniel tells Hanna he thinks Carl is either a great actor or he's innocent.

Turns out Jens took Carl's van on the night Johan was murdered. Anton has found security footage of Jens getting into the van. Hanna says great but he has to go home. Daniel is driving to his appointment to talk about him using a firearm, he grasps his mobile hoping Ida will reply to his text. But he's distracted when he hears on the radio a singer called Mario saying he was in Åre a week ago and he was injured making way for another skier.

Hanna goes to Marion’s house to find Jens. Jens won't come, so Raffe handcuffs him. Hanna says she will stay a bit to check on Marion and her son Leo. Turns out Daniel was so interested in the radio interview because the singer was Marion's alibi. She was meant to be watching that band when Johan died. Now, she has no alibi he tells Hanna.

The Åre Murders ending explained: Johan's killer revealed

Hanna starts flicking through a photo album in Marion's living room. In one photo, she spots a pair of red curtains that are now missing from the room. Johan's body and clothing are covered in little red cotton fibers. Hanna asks Marion where they are, and she says she threw them away.

Hanna asks Marion if she knows Rebecka. She says she doesn't. Hanna asks her what band she saw first on the night of the murder and she says the name of the band that never played. She asks Hanna to leave.

Leo says he can't take it anymore. Marion says it was her fault and an accident. Leo runs outside. He heads into the woods. All three of them end up on a railway track. Leo says he can't lie anymore and starts crying. "I'm a murderer, it's all my fault." We go back to the night of Johan's death. Leo listens as Marion and Johan argue. She accuses him of choosing Rebecka over Leo and her as if they don't matter. Johan heads to the garage, and Leo follows and picks up a spade. He then smashes the spade on Johan's head. Marion then walks in and finds Johan dead on the floor. She wraps the body in the red curtains and with the help of Jens they load his body into the van. They dump the body on the train line and a train hits the body. Marion takes Leo to the concert to provide them both with an alibi and tells him if anyone asks they left for the concert at six.

Back in the present, Leo pushes his mother away from him and runs down the train track towards an oncoming train. Hanna gives chase, she manages to grab Leo and pull him away just in time. The police take them into custody.

Daniel arrives. Anton goes to see Carl. Later, Daniel and Ida make up. Hanna calls Daniel but he doesn't pick up. Daniel says work will have to be done without him tonight. Alice cries and he tells Ida he will go to her.

Hanna goes to her balcony and looks over Åre.

