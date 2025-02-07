The Åre Murders episode 2 recap: What's the story with Amanda's creepy teacher?

The Åre Murders episode 2 continues the story of "Hidden in Snow" by Viveca Sten. Hanna is reluctantly let into the team and suspicion falls on a number of suspects including Amanda's creepy teacher. Here's what happens in episode 2...

Hanna is at the ski lifts, where Amanda's body was found. Daniel tells her the area is sealed off. Hanna says Grip has asked her to help over Christmas. Daniel looks put out, saying he wasn't told. Hanna says he can check and he does. He phones Grip who says sorry for not telling him. They shake hands.

They move to where Amanda's body is. Hanna looks closer. Daniel says they brought in her boyfriend Viktor for questioning but he's no longer a suspect as he has an alibi.

Ebba, Amanda's friend, is crying. She recalls throwing up at the party and Amanda seeing she was wearing a bracelet and asking her where she got it from.

Hanna and Daniel break the news that Amanda is dead to her horrified parents. Harald hugs their twins.

The police then break the news to Amanda's class. The police ask to have the mobiles of anyone at the party so they can look at videos and photos for clues. Hanna and Daniel look around Amanda's bedroom. They find quite a lot of money. Harald joins them and says Amanda normally didn't use cash. Harald tells the police they also found their dog dead. He believes someone is out to get his family.

Hanna angers Daniel

Hanna takes her call from her sister in the car with her sister asking her why she's working. Daniel listens on as Hanna tries to end the conversation. Hanna is filled in that the coroner thinks Amanda was killed somewhere else when she went missing. They can't say exactly when she died due to the freezing conditions but the cause of death was strangulation. Amanda thinks the killer started to feel guilty and that's why he put the body on the ski lift, so she would be found. Daniel introduces Hanna to Anton and Raffe.

Daniel has a word with Grip and says he thinks she's rushed it with Hanna. Daniel says he will run a background check on her with people who knows in Stockholm.

Mira and Fredrik are at a lavish Christmas party. He says he's been trying to call her throughout the day, but she didn't respond, where was she? "I’ve been at work," she says. Bosse, the head of the voluntary search group, is hosting. Annika gives Bosse a Rolex. In private, he seems furious at the gift, asking how she paid for it. They argue over money.

Hanna is working late at the police station. She gets a coffee. She looks at a video from the party of two lads messing about outside. She phones Daniel who’s in bed. Hanna's call wakes up his baby. "There was a car outside Ebba's house at two in the morning," says Hanna. A fuming Daniel dismisses it and says couldn't this have waited?

The next day in the police station Hanna is convinced there's something in the car outside Ebba's. Daniel rings someone in Stockholm who says it's strange Hanna is allowed to work while under investigation. Daniel asks Hanna why she's under investigation. She says she's not talking about it and if he wants to get rid of her, talk to Grip.

Things are frosty between the pair. They go to talk to Ebba. She denies arguing with Amanda. Ebba's mum tries to end the conversation. Daniel gets up to leave and Hanna takes his place at the table. She asks Ebba why she looks sad in the video. But Ebba won't say anymore.

What's going on with the cleaner?

Lena kicks her cleaner out, saying it doesn't need to be cleaned today. Harald and Mira meet in a car. He asks her if Fredrik is a violent man, and she gets out of the car.

Lena's cleaner is oddly looking around the house, why?

Hanna looks through the phone footage. Daniel asks Hanna to come to a briefing over some food. Hanna and Daniel agree Ebba is hiding something, but what?

The team heads out for a meal, and the conversation turns to their family lives, which gets awkward for Hanna as she's just been dumped.

The next day, the suspicious cleaner is at Hanna’s. She lets herself in and takes a phone from under the sink. She phones her mum and says her boss has her passport. She says she needs to collect more money. Hanna has returned to the house and is listening. The cleaner, who looks scared, has a mark on her face.

Harald is skiing and Fredrik pulls beside him on his snowmobile and warns him to stay away from his wife. And then drives away.

Fredrik tells the police about his affair. He thinks Fredrik killed Amanda. They go to interview Fredrik who has an alibi. They press him about the fact he found Harald's phone in his wife's car. He looks awkward. They say perhaps he was after revenge. He asks for a lawyer and refuses to say anything more.

Amanda's teacher is acting strangely around Ebba. Saying he wants to talk to her. She doesn't want to but he insists. "We're in this together," he says.

The police are suspicious about a truck and who rented it. Yep, it's Amanda's teacher, Lasse, who rented it. They go to speak to Lasse. Meanwhile, Lasse is in a car with Ebba and creepily strokes her face… is he the killer?