The Åre Murders episode 1 recap: What's happened to Amanda?

The Åre Murders is a six-part Netflix series based on "Hidden in Snow" and “Hidden in Shadows" by Viveca Sten. The first story, "Hidden in Snow" is told over the first three parts, while the second, "Hidden in Shadows", is told in the final three parts.

Here's everything that happened in the first episode…

The story opens at a house party. Amanda, one of the partygoers, phones her dad Harald but he's busy having it away with someone in a car. The camera pans out and we see the car in a beautiful isolated spot. Amanda leaves a message.

Amanda takes a phone call and says she can't hear and to hold on. She leaves the party. Amanda is walking along a snowy and isolated road with her bike. A car starts beeping at her. We don't see who the driver is and she looks uncertain about the situation.

We meet Hanna, who's complaining to her sister, Lydia, that Christain has thrown her out of their apartment. Hanna is upset but her sister tells her to try to focus on something else and that she can help her. Hanna pulls in at a petrol station and swears when she sees Christain is trying to call her. The snow pours down as Hanna arrives at her sister's massive mountain cabin. She grabs herself a glass of wine.

Amanda is missing

(Image credit: Netflix)

The next day, Amanda's mum, Lena, knocks on her door but there's no answer. She goes into the bedroom but there's no one there. Lena tells Harald that Amanda hasn't come home. They think she must have slept at Ebba's, but we know Amanda left. Someone called Mira calls at the house and the family dog, Ludde, runs out. Mira returns Harald’s phone, saying she went to work early and saw it on his desk. In actual fact he left it in the car while they were making out, so Harald is cheating on Lena with Mira. When she and Harold are alone, she says Fredrik found it in her car and she thinks Fredrik knows about them. She says they need to end their affair. Harald suggests they meet for lunch but she says no. She leaves and Harald looks gutted. He sees the missed call from Amanda. Ludde continues to bark outside. Lena and Harald attend a church service, Lena looks at her phone and worriedly texts her daughter.

A hungover Hanna wakes and takes in the spectacular view from her sister's house. She drives into the town and gets blocked by a snowplow. A cop tells her it's a one-way street and she’s got to reverse. When she fiddles about and says it's not her car but her sister's, the cop asks her for her driver's license. She hasn't got it and he asks her to step out of the car. She shows him her police badge. He says: "Welcome to Åre" and lets her carry on with her day. Harald calls at Ebba's house but discovers Amanda isn't there. Ebba says maybe Amanda went to see Viktor. Harald asks who the hell he is and she says she doesn’t know.

Harald is starting to get worried. He returns home and there are police cars. He goes inside and one of the cops introduces himself as Daniel Lindskog and he's the one who pulled Hanna over. Lena has called them. Harald says Ebba thinks she might have gone to see someone called Viktor. Lena isn't aware of Amanda having a boyfriend. Harald plays the voice message Amanda left him the previous night, explaining that he'd mislaid his phone. Amanda asks if he can pick her up from the party. Harald looks mortified. The cops say they will look for Viktor and start a search with Mountain Rescue. The cops say they need a piece of Amanda's clothing for the search dogs.

The search begins

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hanna angrily looks at photos of her ex while eating pizza. She gets an alert on her phone about the missing girl, Amanda. Her sister tells her she shouldn't get involved in the case and she's in Åre for a break. Hanna though joins the search for Amanda along with a number of other volunteers. They all walk across the snow searching for any sign of her. Behind a cabin, they discover Amanda's bike. Cop Daniel takes a look and talks to one of the searchers who turns out to be Amanda's teacher, Lasse Sandahl. Daniel tells his colleague Anton that it doesn't look good. Hanna starts a conversation with one of the searchers, who knows Amanda and describes how sweet she is. She says Amanda has a bad taste in men. She was dating Amanda's boyfriend last year, a seasonal worker. She says when he's drunk he can get really mad.

Lena pleads with Bosse, the head of the search team, to carry on looking for Amanda but he says they can't as darkness is about to fall. Harald tries to restrain Lena who becomes more and more angry. Hannah tells Daniel that Amanda's boyfriend Viktor got a warning for assault when he was a teenager. She tells them where she's heard he might live.

Hanna then strolls over to Lieutenant Grip and introduces herself. She says she's on leave from her job in Stockholm but would be happy to join the team to help. Grip seems keen. Hanna and Grip go for some food. Hanna says she's been with the Domestic Violence Unit in Stockholm for the last three years. She says it can get a bit overwhelming and she's taken two months off. Grip's happy to have her on board.

Hanna returns to her sister's house and is shocked when she runs into a cleaner called Zuhra. The cleaner leaves.

Lena staggers about in the snow in the dark searching for Amanda. Harald is listening to Amanda's haunting voice message. Ludde, the dog, isn't responding to calls for her. One of their other children finds the dog and it's dead.

Amanda's body is found

Meanwhile, at the police station, they discuss that Amanda's phone last pinged to a cell tower at 2.14 in the morning. They go to search a cabin where they think Viktor could be holding Amanda against her will. They raid the cabin and find Viktor and a woman with little on. They ask him where Amanda is and he claims not to know. They take him to the police station.

Harald carries the dog's body. What killed Ludde?

A ski lift attendant spots something on one of the ski lifts. He gets nearer and it's the body of a young woman in a blue jacket. It's Amanda. She’s dead.